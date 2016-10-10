The Sexiest Gowns From Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2017

Gerardo Somoza
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 10, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

It may be the Fall/Winter 2017 season, but designers are upping the ante (and temperature) on the runway with plenty of seductive and provocative gowns. Plunging necklines, see-through fabrics, crop tops, thigh-high slits, and short hemlines are turning heads at Bridal Fashion Week. Oh, and let's not forget all the show-stopping lace dresses that we keep seeing left and right this season. Feeling hot already?

Take a look at some of the sexiest designs straight from the runway and keep checking for regular updates.

1 of 26 JOHN NACION IMAGING

Inbal Dror

2 of 26 JOHN NACION IMAGING

Inbal Dror

3 of 26 Gerardo Somoza

Reem Acra

4 of 26 Gerardo Somoza

Reem Acra

5 of 26 Gerardo Somoza

Reem Acra

6 of 26 Thomas Concordia

Marchesa

7 of 26 Albert Urso

Ines Di Santo

8 of 26 Randy Brooke

Dennis Basso For Kleinfeld

9 of 26 Albert Urso

Pnina Tornai For Kleinfeld

10 of 26 Albert Urso

Ines Di Santo

11 of 26 Albert Urso

Ines Di Santo

12 of 26 Albert Urso

Pnina Tornai For Kleinfeld

13 of 26 Albert Urso

Ines Di Santo

14 of 26 Thomas Concordia

Monique Lhiullier

15 of 26 Albert Urso

Casablanca

16 of 26 JP Yim

Alon Livne White

17 of 26 Albert Urso

Naeem Khan

18 of 26 Albert Urso

Naeem Khan

19 of 26 JP Yim

Alon Livne White

20 of 26 Thomas Concordia

Pronovias

21 of 26 Greg Finck

Rime Arodaky

22 of 26 Courtesy of Persy

Persy

23 of 26 Greg Finck

Rime Arodaky

24 of 26 Greg Finck

Rime Arodaky

25 of 26 Greg Finck

26 of 26 ©DAN AND CORINA LECCA

NEW YORK BRIDAL FASHION WEEK

