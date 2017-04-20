Reformation's Back at It Again with Cool-Girl Bridal Dresses

Leave it to Reformation to make wedding dresses so good, you’ll find any excuse to wear one (impromptu wedding, anyone?). That’s just the nature of whatever Reformation creates, though. From their collection of summer-ready dresses to their drool-worthy swimwear debut, Reformation knows how to deliver—and how to deliver sustainably (you can check the boxes next to eco-friendly methods and pro-social practices). So of course, we’re only at least a little bit of a lot excited for Reformation’s latest Summer Wedding Collection. Seriously daydream-worthy.

VIDEO: Coinage: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From slinky, colorful frocks for bridesmaids (or alt brides, TBH) to wedding gowns you could easily recycle for another summertime soirée, shop the collection starting April 27 either on thereformation.com or below.