Reformation's Back at It Again with Cool-Girl Bridal Dresses

Courtesy
Kim Duong
Apr 20, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Leave it to Reformation to make wedding dresses so good, you’ll find any excuse to wear one (impromptu wedding, anyone?). That’s just the nature of whatever Reformation creates, though. From their collection of summer-ready dresses to their drool-worthy swimwear debut, Reformation knows how to deliver—and how to deliver sustainably (you can check the boxes next to eco-friendly methods and pro-social practices). So of course, we’re only at least a little bit of a lot excited for Reformation’s latest Summer Wedding Collection. Seriously daydream-worthy.

From slinky, colorful frocks for bridesmaids (or alt brides, TBH) to wedding gowns you could easily recycle for another summertime soirée, shop the collection starting April 27 either on thereformation.com or below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

WRAP DRESS WITH HIGH SLIT

$428 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

wrap dress

$268 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

OPEN BACK MINI

$178 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

LUXE SHEEN

$278 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

lacey off-the-shoulder

$488 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

SWEETHEART NECKLINE

$388 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

TIERED RUFFLES

$428 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

CORSET BACK DRESS

$428 SHOP NOW

