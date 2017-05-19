Shop Pippa Middleton-Worthy Wedding Dresses

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Kim Duong
May 19, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

As the countdown continues for the Pippa Middleton and James Matthews wedding, we can’t help but to ask the question of all questions: What is she going to wear? Our apologies—we’re definitely happy for the beautiful couple and can’t wait to get all the deets of the upcoming nuptials—but can you really blame us? Give us an enviable style icon such as Middleton herself and of course we’ll be wondering what she’ll be wearing on her big day.

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Are the Ultimate Love Birds

 

Unfortunately, details of The Dress are kept top-secret (though there are hushed rumors Giles Deacon has designed the gown, and it is, quote, “very simple, elegant, and it’s all handmade.” Bespoke, of course). But if it’s any consolation, we’re expecting to see the bride-to-be walk down the aisle at the St. Mark’s Church, donning a beautifully elegant gown with a sleek, no-fuss, silhouette—light on the superfluous but yet heavy on the romance.

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Pippa Middleton’s $318K Wedding

Here, six gorgeous wedding dresses we’d peg as Pippa Middleton-worthy for your own wedding, gala, or Middleton-Matthews wedding news coverage viewing party (hey, it could be a thing).

1 of 6 Courtesy

WHITE BY VERA WANG

An elegantly grand gown fit for the classic bride.

$1,498 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

ROLAND MOURET

An understated silhouette that's still exceptionally chic.

$3,755 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

J. MENDEL

A Victorian-inspired gown with romantic lace.

$5,600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

GARETH PUGH

A one-shoulder gown for the modern bride.

$930 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

WHITE BY VERA WANG

With its rivers of tulle organza, this gown lays on the romance in a major way.

$1,598 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

STELLA MCCARTNEY

A sleek and simple gown that's anything but basic.

$3,245 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!