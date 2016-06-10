The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Veils *Ever*

Kate Middleton wore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown during her wedding to Prince William, accessorized with a hand-embroidered veil made out of silk tulle. "The dress is classic and goes very well in the Westminster decor," Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld said. "It almost reminds me of Elizabeth's wedding, the royal weddings in the '50s. The proportion of the train is good. The lace is very pretty. I like the veil a lot." Naturally, said veil was secured by a Cartier tiara lent by the Queen. (TFW your "something borrowed" is a literal crown.)