These Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses Are Perfect For the Modest Bride

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Apr 22, 2019 @ 5:42 pm
Courtesy Sahroo/Kenneth Ellis

When it comes to wedding gowns, the new rules are there are no rules. Naked dresses (as in sheer, high-slit, and extremely sexy) aren’t all that rare, while shorter lengths and bridal pants are becoming pretty popular. Still, there’s something to be said for keeping things traditional and walking down the aisle on your wedding day in a long-sleeve wedding dress. Not only is it a classic and elegant choice, it’s also perfect for the bride who prefers to wear something modest.

Thankfully, designers are skilled at creating options that are both trendy and timeless, with the latest bridal collections including long-sleeve gowns that will no doubt take your breath away. Modest wedding dresses are having a moment. There are floral appliques, bits of lace, sequins, and peek-a-boo details aplenty. Plus, if you thought a higher necklines (read: turtlenecks) were too stuffy for saying “I do," it's time to think again.

Ahead, we’re rounding up the best long-sleeve wedding dresses for 2020 — some of which are more modest than others —  making a very chic case for opting for more material on your big day. 

Amsale Bridal

JP YIM/Getty Images
Sometimes the best dresses are simple and sleek, like this long-sleeve Amsale sheath.
Amsale Bridal

JP YIM/Getty Images
Perfect for the minimalist bride, the lace details on this dress show just enough skin without being too revealing.

BHLDN

Courtesy BHLDN
These sheer, embellished sleeves are fit for a modern Disney princess.
Costarellos

Courtesy Costarellos/THANASSIS KRIKIS
See what we mean about high necklines not being stuffy? Plus, we love how the sleeves on this dress flare out at the end.

Costarellos

Courtesy Costarellos/THANASSIS KRIKIS
We wouldn’t blame a bride if she decided to rewear this breezy long-sleeve dress. We can already picture it paired with a wide-brim hat.

Costarellos

Courtesy Costarellos/THANASSIS KRIKIS
You'll need to zoom in to appreciate the beauty of the floral appliques included throughout the gown.
Danielle Frankel

Courtesy Danielle Frankel
Thanks to the silky material, this floor-length option is stunning without any frills.

Danielle Frankel

Courtesy Danielle Frankel
Off-the-shoulder sleeves and a tulle skirt suddenly become more casual with the addition of a black belt.

Jenny Packham

Courtesy Jenny Packham
The embellishments on this Jenny Packham number offer just enough sparkle and shine.
Leanne Marshall

Courtesy Leanne Marshall
Despite the plunging neckline, it's the poofy skirt that's the highlight of this long-sleeve design.

Leanne Marshall

Courtesy Leanne Marshall
Between the lace bodice and the leg slit, this Leanne Marshall dress is the happy medium between sexy and chic.

Lela Rose

Courtesy Lela Rose/Taylor Jewell
You'll get the best of both worlds with a high neckline and a corset-like top — a trend that top models like Hailey Bieber are loving at the moment.
Mira Zwillinger

Courtesy Mira Zwillinger/JP YIM
While the higher neckline and long sleeves cover most of the bride’s body, the slightly sheer material makes it a more modest version of the naked dress.

Mira Zwillinger

Courtesy Mira Zwillinger/DAN AND CORINA LECCA
Want your wedding dress to be worthy of the red carpet? A leggy option is your best bet.

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Courtesy Morilee By Madeline Gardner/DAN AND CORINA LECCA
The sweetheart neckline and trumpet shape is what makes this gown especially gorgeous.
Oscar de la Renta

Courtesy Oscar de la Renta
Highlight those curves with a gown that has a fitted top and full bottom, like this one from Oscar de la Renta.

Rebelle

Courtesy Rebelle
The modest design and breezy bishop sleeves give off a '70s boho vibe.

Reem Acra

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
This full, embroidered gown from Reem Acra is all the convincing we need to keep things classic.
Sahroo

Courtesy Sahroo/Kenneth Ellis
Sometimes, one standout detail is enough, such as this extra-large bow on Sahroo's simple design.

Temperley London

Courtesy Temperley London
The embelished tiers on this Temperley London column dress take a simple shape to the next level.

Temperley London

Courtesy Temperley London
If you can't wear a dress full of sequins and beads on your wedding day, when can you?
Viktor & Rolf

Courtesy Viktor & Rolf/KVC
The combination of bishop sleeves, a high neckline, and a keyhole cutout makes this dress the perfect, casual pick for a small ceremony.

Zuhair Murad

Courtesy Zuhair Murad
This collection was inspired by Spanish weddings, matadors, and flamenco dancers — something that's instantly noticeable when looking at this eye-catching design.

Zuhair Murad

Courtesy Zuhair Murad
Is there another royal wedding in the works? If so, this off-the-shoulder, princess-like piece is worthy option.
