These Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses Are Perfect For the Modest Bride

When it comes to wedding gowns, the new rules are there are no rules. Naked dresses (as in sheer, high-slit, and extremely sexy) aren’t all that rare, while shorter lengths and bridal pants are becoming pretty popular. Still, there’s something to be said for keeping things traditional and walking down the aisle on your wedding day in a long-sleeve wedding dress. Not only is it a classic and elegant choice, it’s also perfect for the bride who prefers to wear something modest.

Thankfully, designers are skilled at creating options that are both trendy and timeless, with the latest bridal collections including long-sleeve gowns that will no doubt take your breath away. Modest wedding dresses are having a moment. There are floral appliques, bits of lace, sequins, and peek-a-boo details aplenty. Plus, if you thought a higher necklines (read: turtlenecks) were too stuffy for saying “I do," it's time to think again.

Ahead, we’re rounding up the best long-sleeve wedding dresses for 2020 — some of which are more modest than others — making a very chic case for opting for more material on your big day.