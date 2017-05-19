Channel Kate Middleton In These Gorgeous Maid of Honor Dresses

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kim Duong
May 19, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Leave it to the ever-chic Duchess of Cambridge to have us wondering on a near-daily basis WWKMW (that’s What Would Kate Middleton Wear, of course). And with younger sis, Pippa Middleton, tying the knot to fiancé James Matthews this Saturday, we can’t help but to revisit that mantra: What Would Kate Middleton Wear as her sister’s Maid of Honor?

But—sorry to be a killer of dreams—we must inform you that the Duchess has turned down the chance to be Pippa’s Maid of Honor in an effort to ensure her younger sister remains the center of attention (so kind, and yet, so disheartening for us fashion people). Still. We can’t stop thinking about the possibilities.

Perhaps she’d wear a dazzling, high-neck gown with a flattering cinched waist. Or maybe she’d go modern and opt for an asymmetrical number with a high slit. Or perhaps she’d wear a sleek, streamlined gown à la Pippa at the Royal Wedding for a 2017 revival of the Great Middleton Bum. Who knows? But thanks to the vast bridal market, here are nine Maid of Honor dresses you could shop to channel the great Kate Middleton.

1 of 9 Courtesy

JENNY PACKHAM

$4,725 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

BHLDN

$230 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

ZUHAIR MURAD

$7,895 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

MARCHESA

$8,995 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

ZUHAIR MURAD

$10,720 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

bhldn

$220 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

elie saab

$5,300 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

valentino

$9,900 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

needle & thread

$445 SHOP NOW

