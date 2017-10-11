David's Bridal's Latest Collection Is Perfect for the Millennial Bride
Embroidered Denim Jacket
Credit: Courtesy
Out with the old and in with the new, or in millennial speak, new-new. For their just released spring/summer collection during Bridal Fashion Week, in addition to classically pretty gowns, David's Bridal incorporated modern components. Inevitably included: a plethora of shorter length dresses, but other surprise elements: a crop top and pant ensemble, high-low hems, and tinges of millennial pink and powder blue.
But our absolute favorite? An embroidered bridal denim jacket that you'll probably end up wearing more than you think beyond D-day. Scroll down for your newest Pinterest mood board additions.
Embroidered Denim Jacket
Credit: Courtesy
Mini Dress
Credit: Courtesy
Too Cute Two Piece
Credit: Courtesy
High-Low Gown
Credit: Courtesy
Something (All) Blue
Credit: Courtesy
Millennial Pink
Credit: Courtesy
