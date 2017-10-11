David's Bridal's Latest Collection Is Perfect for the Millennial Bride

By Steffi Lee Updated Oct 11, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Credit: Courtesy

Out with the old and in with the new, or in millennial speak, new-new. For their just released spring/summer collection during Bridal Fashion Week, in addition to classically pretty gowns, David's Bridal incorporated modern components. Inevitably included: a plethora of shorter length dresses, but other surprise elements: a crop top and pant ensemble, high-low hems, and tinges of millennial pink and powder blue.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift was the Cutest Bridesmaid

But our absolute favorite? An embroidered bridal denim jacket that you'll probably end up wearing more than you think beyond D-day. Scroll down for your newest Pinterest mood board additions.

1 of 6

Embroidered Denim Jacket

Credit: Courtesy
2 of 6

Mini Dress

Credit: Courtesy

3 of 6

Too Cute Two Piece

Credit: Courtesy
4 of 6

High-Low Gown

Credit: Courtesy

5 of 6

Something (All) Blue

Credit: Courtesy

6 of 6

Millennial Pink 

Credit: Courtesy
