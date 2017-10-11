David's Bridal's Latest Collection Is Perfect for the Millennial Bride Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Skip gallery slides More View All Start Slideshow Embroidered Denim Jacket Credit: Courtesy Out with the old and in with the new, or in millennial speak, new-new. For their just released spring/summer collection during Bridal Fashion Week, in addition to classically pretty gowns, David's Bridal incorporated modern components. Inevitably included: a plethora of shorter length dresses, but other surprise elements: a crop top and pant ensemble, high-low hems, and tinges of millennial pink and powder blue. VIDEO: Taylor Swift was the Cutest Bridesmaid [brightcove:5600086451001 player_1] But our absolute favorite? An embroidered bridal denim jacket that you'll probably end up wearing more than you think beyond D-day. Scroll down for your newest Pinterest mood board additions. Start Slideshow Embroidered Denim Jacket Embroidered Denim Jacket Credit: Courtesy 1 of 6 View All Advertisement Advertisement Mini Dress Mini Dress Credit: Courtesy 2 of 6 View All Too Cute Two Piece Too Cute Two Piece Credit: Courtesy 3 of 6 View All Advertisement High-Low Gown High-Low Gown Credit: Courtesy 4 of 6 View All Something (All) Blue Something (All) Blue Credit: Courtesy 5 of 6 View All Millennial Pink Millennial Pink Credit: Courtesy 6 of 6 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Share the Gallery Trending Videos Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

Close this dialog window Share & More Email Send Text Message

Close this dialog window View image David's Bridal's Latest Collection Is Perfect for the Millennial Bride

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.