David’s Bridal Just Debuted an Extremely On-Trend Collection of Wedding Dresses and Jumpsuits

Wedding season is just getting started, and David's Bridal just seriously stepped up its game. The affordable wedding dress-shopping destination just launched a very stylish collaboration with Fame and Partners, a label known for made-to-order essentials. Together, the duo found a way to perfectly combine the best trends of 2019 with timeless silhouettes that are a wedding essential.

The first release of the partnership hits select stores and online on June 25, and pieces in sizes 0-22 will continue to roll out until July 2. Some of the new items we can expect include elbow-length dresses with billowing sleeves ($329; davidsbridal.com), silky slip dresses with lace-up backs, and plunging gowns with layered ruffles of tulle. And it's not all dresses.

The Fame and Partners x David's Bridal collection also includes two jumpsuits: one with a cutout midriff ($299; davidsbridal.com) and another with a belted waistline (similar to the one Sophie Turner wore to her Vegas wedding).

And it wouldn't be 2019 without a silky maxi skirt in the mix. The design in the collection has a slightly asymmetric hemline and a matching bustier crop top to match.

Each one could definitely turn a group of bridesmaids into wedding goals or even be worn as the perfect, best-dressed wedding guest look. And it won't cost too much, with prices maxing out at $399.