What to Wear to Your City Hall Wedding

If you and your S.O. have decided to have a small city hall ceremony, congratulations—you've just saved yourself thousands of dollars and countless hours of (let's face it, a bit of annoying) wedding planning. Take it from someone who showed up in city hall, signed on the dotted line, and was married hassle-free—it was the best decision ever. The great thing about it is that you could still have a wedding (read: a party) at a later date if you want to but, to put it bluntly, you've already gotten the I Do part out of the way, so it's just about having fun.

A city hall wedding, of course, doesn't mean that you can't dress up for it. Quite the opposite. You could still go on a shopping spree with your BFF to look for the outfit. And while you could technically go into the ball-gown direction, you'd probably look a little too dressed up for the venue. Instead, opt for a pretty cocktail-style dress that is not going to take up your car's entire backseat to transport.

Plus, your city hall ceremony will be during the day and, chances are, you'd be heading to a restaurant to celebrate immediately after that, so go for something that's daytime-appropriate.

Here, we rounded up eight options that will have you looking so incredibly chic.

1 of 8 Courtesy

VALENTINO Guipure Lace Midi Dress

Valentino $5,650 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

LELA ROSE Lace-Trimmed Crepe Dress

Lela Rose $1,595 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

BHLDN Mara Jumpsuit

BHLDN $280 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Elliatt Tie-Sleeve Dress

$195 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

MAGGY LONDON Lace Off-The-Shoulder Shift Dress

$158 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier Floral Lace Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

Monique Lhuillier $3,995 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

David's Bridal Surplice Bodice Crepe Jumpsuit

David's Bridal $170 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Shoshanna Miller Dress

BHLDN $360 SHOP NOW

