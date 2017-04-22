The Most Fairy Tale-Worthy Wedding Dresses at Bridal Fashion Week

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 22, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Dear brides-to-be, if you are planning to get hitched Cinderella-style then you'll surely need a dress to match that vision. Lucky for you, grand, showstopping ball-gown style dresses are not hard to find, and for proof look no further than the runways and showrooms at Bridal Fashion Week in New York City.

Designers are showing gorgeous numbers that would make any woman feel like a modern-day princess. From the classic strapless sweetheart-neck silhouettes in tulle and satin, to richly embroidered and opulent designs fit for a royal, dreamy wedding dresses are definitely having a moment.

Keep scrolling to see the most stunning fairy tale-worthy gowns straight from the runways in N.Y.C. and keep checking daily for updates.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

 

1 of 45 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Naeem Khan

2 of 45 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Naeem Khan

3 of 45 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Naeem Khan

4 of 45 Edward James/WireImage

Jenny Packham

5 of 45 JP Yim/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

6 of 45 JP Yim/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

7 of 45 JP Yim/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

8 of 45 JP Yim/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

9 of 45 Courtesy of Berta

Berta Bridal

10 of 45 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

11 of 45 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

12 of 45 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

13 of 45 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

14 of 45 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

15 of 45 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

16 of 45 Courtesy of Ines di Santo

Ines di Santo

17 of 45 Courtesy of Ines di Santo

Ines di Santo

18 of 45 Courtesy of Ines di Santo

Ines di Santo

19 of 45 Courtesy of Ines di Santo

Ines di Santo

20 of 45 Courtesy of Randy Fenoli Bridal

Randy Fenoli Bridal

21 of 45 Courtesy of Randy Fenoli Bridal

Randy Fenoli Bridal

22 of 45 Courtesy of Randy Fenoli Bridal

Randy Fenoli Bridal

23 of 45 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

24 of 45 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

25 of 45 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

26 of 45 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Oscar De La Renta

27 of 45 Randy Brooke/Getty

Gemy Maalouf

28 of 45 Randy Brooke/Getty

Gemy Maalouf

29 of 45 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Marchesa

30 of 45 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Marchesa Notte Bridal

31 of 45 JP Yim/Getty

Lela Rose

32 of 45 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Marchesa

33 of 45 Courtesy of Justin Alexander

Justin Alexander

34 of 45 Randy Brooke/Getty

Gemy Maalouf

35 of 45 Courtesy of Justin Alexander

Justin Alexander

36 of 45 JP Yim/Getty

Lela Rose

37 of 45 Courtesy of Loulette Bride

Loulette Bride

38 of 45 Randy Brooke/Getty

Kelly Faetanini

39 of 45 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Reem Acra

40 of 45 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Reem Acra

41 of 45 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Reem Acra

42 of 45 Randy Brooke/Getty

David's Bridal

43 of 45 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Reem Acra

44 of 45 JP Yim/Getty

Sachin & Babi

45 of 45 Morgan O'Donovan/Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead Bridal

Emilia Wickstead

