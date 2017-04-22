The Most Fairy Tale-Worthy Wedding Dresses at Bridal Fashion Week

Dear brides-to-be, if you are planning to get hitched Cinderella-style then you'll surely need a dress to match that vision. Lucky for you, grand, showstopping ball-gown style dresses are not hard to find, and for proof look no further than the runways and showrooms at Bridal Fashion Week in New York City.

Designers are showing gorgeous numbers that would make any woman feel like a modern-day princess. From the classic strapless sweetheart-neck silhouettes in tulle and satin, to richly embroidered and opulent designs fit for a royal, dreamy wedding dresses are definitely having a moment.

Keep scrolling to see the most stunning fairy tale-worthy gowns straight from the runways in N.Y.C. and keep checking daily for updates.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget