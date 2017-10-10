The Beautiful Bridal Cover-Ups You Didn't Know You Needed

Thomas Concordia/Getty
Steffi Lee
Oct 09, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

In the list of things that a newly minted bride-to-be gets excited about, cover-ups are probably at the tail end or not included at all. But practically speaking (a foreign concept for weddings sometimes, understandably), some sort of coat, wrap, or covering is essential for your big day.

This season, the options range from a badass white moto jacket to a sheer, uber dramatic cape to a sweet lace shrug. Continue scrolling to look at options which will keep you feeling warm and looking stunning.

1 of 10 Pacific Press/Getty

Marchesa

2 of 10 JP Yim/Getty for Reem Acra

Reem Acra

3 of 10 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

4 of 10 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

5 of 10 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

6 of 10 IMAXTREE.COM

Oleg Cassini

7 of 10 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

8 of 10 Courtesy

Elie Saab

9 of 10 Courtesy

David's Bridal

10 of 10 Courtesy

David's Bridal

