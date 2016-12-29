You Can Stop Hunting for Your Dream Wedding Dress Now, Thanks to This Vintage-Inspired Collection

Courtesy of BHLDN
Dobrina Zhekova
Dec 29, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Finding your dream partner might have taken a bit of a hunt, but finding your dream wedding dress is shaping up to be a whole lot easier. BHLDN just launched their largest collection to date, called Iconic, and it's every bit as gorgeous as you might hope.

While the vintage-inspired label stays true to its boho roots with beautiful off-the-shoulder pieces, they are also taking things one step further with creations designed to please fashion-forward brides-to-be. And, as always, the devil's in the details—handcrafted lace, distinctive beadwork, and embellishments.

RELATED: This Website Will Create Your Custom Wedding Gown and Deliver It Straight to Your Doorstep

Among the highlights are the gorgeous Rhea Bodysuit ($500; bhldn.com) and Amora Skirt ($600; bhldn.com), paired together at top.

The collection also includes 34 new bridesmaids styles, 64 accessories, and 19 decor items, so it's basically your go-to place for all things wedding. Scroll down to see our favorite dresses.

 

1 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Maryna Corset

$550 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Sade Skirt

$550 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Heather Gown

$850 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Helena Gown

$1,800 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Carson Gown

$1,600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

April Gown

$750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Eira Gown

$1,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Taryn Gown

$1,050 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Essex Gown

$1,200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Kai Gown

$2,400 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Tearoom Clutch

$180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Bella Crystal Heels

$235 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Opal Blossom Necklace

$240 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy of BHLDN

Dangling Circlet Earrings

$140 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!