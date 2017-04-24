Wedding Dresses That Are Just as Pretty from the Back

Randy Brooke/Getty
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 24, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

It's not every day that you get married so, of course, you want to walk down the aisle in a dress that looks perfect from every angle. Oh, and did we mention all the cameras that will be pointed in your and your groom's direction (#nopressure)? Plus, in between saying your vows and your first dance as a wedded couple, your guests will get to see quite a lot of you from behind. So we really don't blame you for wanting a gown that's dazzling from every angle.

Fortunately, designers at Bridal Fashion Week have plenty of gorgeous designs to offer you as inspiration. We love Loulette Bride's delicate lace and ruffle back details as well as Gemy Maalouf's intricate embroidery. 

Peruse some of the most gorgeous wedding dress backs we spotted at Bridal Fashion Week.

1 of 29 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

2 of 29 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

3 of 29 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

4 of 29 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

5 of 29 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

6 of 29 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Naeem Khan

7 of 29 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Naeem Khan

8 of 29 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Naeem Khan

9 of 29 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Naeem Khan

10 of 29 Courtesy of Berta

Berta Bridal

11 of 29 Courtesy of Randy Fenoli Bridal

Randy Fenoli

12 of 29 Courtesy of Randy Fenoli Bridal

Randy Fenoli

13 of 29 Courtesy of Randy Fenoli Bridal

Randy Fenoli

14 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

15 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

16 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

17 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

18 of 29 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

19 of 29 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

20 of 29 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

21 of 29 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

22 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Gemy Maalouf

23 of 29 Courtesy of Loulette

Loulette Bride

24 of 29 Courtesy of Loulette

Loulette Bride

25 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Gemy Maalouf

26 of 29 Courtesy of Loulette

Loulette Bride

27 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Kelly Faetanini

28 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Kelly Faetanini

29 of 29 Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco

Alexandra Grecco

