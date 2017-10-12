Show off Your Legs with These Short Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

Courtesy
As pretty as froufrou gowns that resemble over-frosted cupcakes are, I really can’t wrap my head around wearing one for a full day, let alone one of the most emotional in my adult life. There are a million justifications to why a long, trailing hem won’t work for everyone. Thankfully, designers are picking up on this and creating more variety length-wise.
Here’s proof that you shouldn’t dismiss a hem because it’s short for your wedding day – really chic one-pieces at Bridal Fashion Week that don’t sacrifice femininity just because of the vertical.
Keeping reading and get ready to be inspired (and practical).
