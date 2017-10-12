Show off Your Legs with These Short Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Oct 11, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

As pretty as froufrou gowns that resemble over-frosted cupcakes are, I really can’t wrap my head around wearing one for a full day, let alone one of the most emotional in my adult life. There are a million justifications to why a long, trailing hem won’t work for everyone. Thankfully, designers are picking up on this and creating more variety length-wise.

VIDEO: Coinage: How Much Should the Bride and Groom Pay for Bridesmaid and Groomsmen Gifts? 

Here’s proof that you shouldn’t dismiss a hem because it’s short for your wedding day – really chic one-pieces at Bridal Fashion Week that don’t sacrifice femininity just because of the vertical.

Keeping reading and get ready to be inspired (and practical).

1 of 10 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

Advertisement
2 of 10 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Marchesa

3 of 10 JP Yim/Getty

Naeem Khan

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Pnina Tornai

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Elie Saab

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

David's Bridal

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

David's Bridal

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!