The Prettiest Mermaid Wedding Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

Thomas Concordia/Getty
Steffi Lee
Oct 06, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

With Bridal Fashion Week in full swing, a tried-and-true style that we knew would make its way down the runway was the mermaid dress—a silhouette consisting of a fitted bodice going down to the mid-thigh and then flaring out, like a fin. What makes this gown so popular is the hip-hugging silhouette, which skims the body beautifully without sacrificing volume and drama.

VIDEO: 6 Celebrities Who Wore Vera Wang on Their Wedding Day

From exaggerated fishtails at Mark Zunino and Marchesa to more subtle designs at Reem Acra, keep on reading to see the beautiful interpretations from each designer.

1 of 14 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

Advertisement
2 of 14 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

3 of 14 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

Advertisement
4 of 14 JP Yim/Getty Images for Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Advertisement
5 of 14 JP Yim/Getty Images for Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Advertisement
6 of 14 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Marchesa

Advertisement
7 of 14 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Marchesa

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Pnina Tornai

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka

Advertisement
14 of 14 DAN AND CORINA LECCA

Pronovias

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!