The Prettiest Mermaid Wedding Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

With Bridal Fashion Week in full swing, a tried-and-true style that we knew would make its way down the runway was the mermaid dress—a silhouette consisting of a fitted bodice going down to the mid-thigh and then flaring out, like a fin. What makes this gown so popular is the hip-hugging silhouette, which skims the body beautifully without sacrificing volume and drama.

From exaggerated fishtails at Mark Zunino and Marchesa to more subtle designs at Reem Acra, keep on reading to see the beautiful interpretations from each designer.