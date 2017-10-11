13 Romantic Long-Sleeve Wedding Gowns from Bridal Fashion Week

If you’re not tropical paradise bound or getting married during the apex of summer, a long-sleeve dress may be actually be the best choice for your special day. After all, never underestimate the A/C in religious houses of worship and/or grand banquet halls!

Other reasons to consider a long-sleeve gown? A possible love/hate relationship with your arms (we get it) or you may not want to present yourself in a bustier top in front of your great-grandparents.

Whatever the case is, here are the most sophisticated long-sleeve options to have debuted at Bridal Fashion Week—proof that modesty can go hand-in-hand with style.