13 Romantic Long-Sleeve Wedding Gowns from Bridal Fashion Week

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Oct 10, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

If you’re not tropical paradise bound or getting married during the apex of summer, a long-sleeve dress may be actually be the best choice for your special day. After all, never underestimate the A/C in religious houses of worship and/or grand banquet halls!

Other reasons to consider a long-sleeve gown? A possible love/hate relationship with your arms (we get it) or you may not want to present yourself in a bustier top in front of your great-grandparents.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Gives Off Bridal Vibes

Whatever the case is, here are the most sophisticated long-sleeve options to have debuted at Bridal Fashion Week—proof that modesty can go hand-in-hand with style.

1 of 17 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

Advertisement
2 of 17 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

3 of 17 Pacific Press/Getty

Marchesa

Advertisement
4 of 17 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Marchesa

Advertisement
5 of 17 JP Yim/Getty for Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Advertisement
6 of 17 JP Yim/Getty for Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Advertisement
7 of 17 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

Advertisement
8 of 17 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

Advertisement
9 of 17 IMAXTREE.COM

Oleg Cassini

Advertisement
10 of 17 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

Elie Saab

Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

Carolina Herrera

Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka

Advertisement
17 of 17 DAN AND CORINA LECCA

Pronovias

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!