The Dreamiest, Must-See Wedding Dresses from Fall 2016 Couture Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Andrea Cheng
Jul 07, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

The fall/winter 2016 shows at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has drawn to a close, and as it does every season, it's left behind dreams of irresistibly divine creations in its wake. For brides-to-be, those are dreams of potential wedding dresses for that inevitable walk down the aisle.

It's customary for couturiers to close their shows with the bride, and there are still a few today who still follow tradition, including Karl Lagerfeld whose Chanel Couture bride continues to be the highlight of the show (the one from the fall 2014 couture collection was the source of inspiration for the Manus x Machina exhibit at the Met). For this season, he reimagined her in a bustier and pants cut from lace, tulle, and satin encrusted with strands of pink-and-white wool, and a jacket and train embroidered with feathers. Elie Saab closes with the bride, as does Zuhair Murad whose couture bridal ball gown from this season took an entire month and two shifts of 30 embroiderers to create.

Others, however, may not have a bride, but that doesn't mean their collections aren't rife with excellent bridal style inspo. From Giambattista Valli's incredible frothy tulle masterpiece (pictured above) to Jean Paul Gaultier's outrageous woodland bridal fairy, scroll through to see the most memorable wedding dresses to have come out of Couture Fashion Week. 

1 of 16 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Advertisement
2 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Maison Martin Margiela

3 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Zuhair Murad

Advertisement
4 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Alexis Mabille

Advertisement
5 of 16 Kristy Sparow/Getty

Viktor & Rolf

Advertisement
6 of 16 Catwalking/Getty

Givenchy Couture by Riccardo Tisci

Advertisement
7 of 16 Thierry Orban/Getty

J. Mendel

Advertisement
8 of 16 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Chanel Haute Couture

Advertisement
9 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Schiaparelli

Advertisement
10 of 16 Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Dior Haute Couture

Advertisement
11 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Ulyana Sergeenko

Advertisement
12 of 16 Richard Bord/Getty

Guo Pei

Advertisement
13 of 16 BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty

Armani Prive

Advertisement
14 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Elie Saab Couture

Advertisement
15 of 16 Kristy Sparow/Getty

Valentino Haute Couture

Advertisement
16 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Jean Paul Gaultier

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!