7 Wedding Dress Predictions for Bride-to-Be Halle Berry

Halle Berry is set to walk down the aisle with fiance Olivier Martinez this weekend after a 14-month engagement. And with the nuptials pending and a baby boy on the way (due this fall), there's much to celebrate. Given Berry’s impeccable maternity style and her love of both flowy fabrics that drape and body-hugging silhouettes, we know her wedding dress will be one to watch. That’s why we scouted the runways, including Monique Lhuillier, Carolina Herrera and Reem Acra, and rounded up our top seven bridal gowns fit for the fashionable star and her baby bump. Click to take a look at our Berry-inspired picks that had us saying, "I do."

MORE:

• 18 Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding

• 6 Bridal Gowns From Couture Fashion Week

• Elisha Cuthbert in a Kate Middleton-Inspired Dress