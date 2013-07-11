7 Wedding Dress Predictions for Bride-to-Be Halle Berry

Andrea Cheng
Jul 11, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

Halle Berry is set to walk down the aisle with fiance Olivier Martinez this weekend after a 14-month engagement. And with the nuptials pending and a baby boy on the way (due this fall), there's much to celebrate. Given Berry’s impeccable maternity style and her love of both flowy fabrics that drape and body-hugging silhouettes, we know her wedding dress will be one to watch. That’s why we scouted the runways, including Monique Lhuillier, Carolina Herrera and Reem Acra, and rounded up our top seven bridal gowns fit for the fashionable star and her baby bump. Click to take a look at our Berry-inspired picks that had us saying, "I do."

Monique Lhuillier

The ivory re-embroidered lace coat and the matching sleeveless shift will easily skim over Berry’s baby bump.
Reem Acra

This beautiful strapless Grecian-inspired gown is fitted at the top and flows from the bust down.
Temperley

An empire waist is the perfect silhouette for a soon-to-be mama. This one has crystal embellished straps.
Marchesa

The girliest number of the bunch, the Chantilly scallop lace gown accentuates a waist without a structured bodice.
Carolina Herrera

We imagine wearing this deliciously dreamy dress would be like walking in a cloud.
Amsale

This structured strapless number balloons out at the waist-perfect for accommodating a bump.
Monique Lhuillier

In case Berry opts against white, this blush silk gauze A-line gown with a tufted train embodies all that is romantic.

