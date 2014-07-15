The 10 Swoon-Worthy Wedding Dresses from Fall 2014 Couture Fashion Week

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has wrapped, as of last week, but we're still completely enamored with the one-of-a-kind designs that graced the runways. Jaw-dropping bridal creations included.

Traditionally though, only the couture runway finale is reserved for the bride. But these days, anything that is white (or has even a touch of white) could pretty easily pass for a wedding dress—even something as contemporary as a crisp white button-down paired with a dreamy, ethereal skirt.

So with that said, we rounded up 10 drool- and pin-worthy dresses from the fall 2014 couture collections, including those designed intentionally for the big day, like Elie Saab’s insanely gorgeous bridal masterpiece (above), or Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Couture maternity wedding dress that he designed for 7-months-pregnant model Ashleigh Good.

From outrageous out-there creations (we're looking at you, Atelier Versace) to dresses that are just plain pretty, see the 10 that could serve as inspiration for the walk down the aisle.