The One Trick That Makes This Blogger Look Flawless In Every Bikini 'Gram

Danielle Bernstein has 1.8 million Instagram followers and, according to a story on Forbes, is paid up to $20,000 per post. That’s a lot of lipstick.

In addition to two of her own brands, Second Skin Overalls and Archive shoes, which Bernstein launched in 2016, the blogger is known for her wildly commercially successful collaborations: a capsule collection with 7 For All Mankind, and partnership with major brands like Fiji and Volvo.

Today marks the launch of her next design endeavor; a capsule collection with swimwear brand Onia. Onia has built their business on striking a balance between fit and functionality versus focusing on chasing fast fashion trends.

Bernstein, on the other hand, is all about the art of a trend. Scroll through her Instagram feed for about five seconds flat to see she’s not fearful of trying what’s new and next: from Matrix-inspired sunnies to Balenciaga sock-boots. So the mash-up of the uber-trendy We Wore What with the minimalist Onia? A mixture of all of it.

Here, we speak exclusively to Bernstein about the who, what, where, and why of the collaboration. And don't worry. We obviously asked her how to pose properly for a bikini shot. Because have you seen this?

To start out, we must ask: you look so confident in all of your bathing suits ‘grams. What’s the trick to feeling great in a swimwear shot?

Find a suit that's not too tight and hugs the right places. Making [this collection of] suits flattering was most important to me. I usually size up in all of my bathing suits because when they are too tight it can squeeze the wrong areas. I also sometimes break the seams to create a looser fit.

Fit was super important to you when designing. What were some other challenges you faced while designing this swimwear collection?

Working within budget to maintain our accessible price point. The retail price range of our collection is from $95 for separates to $195 for a one piece. Onia works closely with mills throughout Europe and Asia and sources the best quality for their main line. We always make sure to keep in line with the quality of what they offer to their customers across the Onia platform.

The designs are vintage inspired, a bit of a departure for the brand that’s typically more minimalist and understated. Did you have any specific references when designing?

I was inspired by vintage swim editorials. I have a collage of photos I posted to Instagram that are a mix of runway and magazine shots. Some from Sports Illustrated: Swim, too. These are what inspired the high waist/high-rise bottoms and bra-like tops. Most importantly is the fit. Vintage suits were made to flatter the curves of a woman's body and I love the high-rise look about them.

Many of the suits look like crop tops or bralettes that you’d wear to Coachella or something. Can you wear these suits during the daytime?

We made the one piece for this exact reason. You can wear it as a bodysuit with jeans or shorts. I would wear a one piece with high waisted vintage Levi's and my Balenciaga pumps with a leather jacket or blazer over my shoulders.

And what’s your most favorite suit that you made?

That's like asking to pick a favorite child.