We Predict What Kim Kardashian Will Wear on Her Wedding Day

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage, Catwalking/Getty
Alexandra DeRosa
May 22, 2014 @ 1:55 pm

Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see what Kim Kardashian will wear down the aisle this weekend. Will it be white? Will it be full-skirted like her previous wedding gown? Or will Kardashian show off her frame in a curve-hugging column? Will there be more than one? And—perhaps the most burning question of all—does her soon-to-be hubby Kanye West have the answers? Since their coupling, West has made a significant impact on the designers Kardashian wears, leaving us wondering if he had any input in the final choice.

InStyle's senior market editor/digital correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn combed through designer bridal collections (past and present—"maybe she'll opt for a throwback," Avidan-Cohn considers) and selected the gowns that she predicts Kardashian could wear down the aisle.

Avidan-Cohn's standout selections include the floral appliquéd Zuhair Murad couture gown (above, left) and an appliquéElie Saab (above, right). "We have spotted Kim wearing countless fitted long sleeve silhouettes in the past months, and they happen to be incredibly flattering on her," Avidan-Cohn says. "This Elie Saab Spring Couture collection would be an ultra feminine and demure choice."

1 of 7 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Zuhair Murad

"This gown without a doubt made my list. It was one of the finale dresses from the Zuhair Murad spring couture show. This dress is rumored to have upwards of 25,000 floral appliques—so a 'price upon request' ticket would be an understatement," says InStyle's Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn.
2 of 7 Catwalking/Getty Images

Elie Saab

"We have spotted Kim wearing countless fitted long-sleeve silhouettes in the past months, and they happen to be incredibly flattering on her. This Elie Saab spring couture collection would be an ultra feminine and demure choice," Avidan-Cohn, says.
3 of 7 Courtesy

Givenchy

"Long time pal Riccardo Tisci is friendly with both Kim and Kayne and knows her style well. I dug into the couture archives to find this bridal-inspired collection he did a few years ago," says Avidan-Cohn.
4 of 7 Courtesy

Lanvin

"It’s no secret that Kim is a huge fan of Alber Elbaz. Even though anything she wears will certainly be a one of a kind, she may be looking for a subtle neutral other then a stark white since she already wore a 'traditional' bridal gown for her last wedding," Avidan-Cohn says.
5 of 7 ©DAN LECCA

Monique Lhuillier

"I love the idea of a Dutch satin dress on Kim," says Avidan-Cohn. "This silhouette suits her because it nips in at the rib cage and waist. It also works well with a larger bust because the full A-line skirt will give her a balance, proportional look."
6 of 7 ©DAN LECCA

Naeem Khan

"The mermaid silo screams Kim. This would definitely highlight her figure. Plus, the detailing and floating tulle hem is very elegant. It also has a nude lining, which would give the illusion of floral lace on skin,"Avidan-Cohn says.
7 of 7 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Lanvin

"This is my throwback option. And it could work since Kim is probably planning on changing as the night goes on," Avidan-Cohn says. "This dress from Alber Elbaz's Lanvin 2010 collection."

