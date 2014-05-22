We Predict What Kim Kardashian Will Wear on Her Wedding Day

Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see what Kim Kardashian will wear down the aisle this weekend. Will it be white? Will it be full-skirted like her previous wedding gown? Or will Kardashian show off her frame in a curve-hugging column? Will there be more than one? And—perhaps the most burning question of all—does her soon-to-be hubby Kanye West have the answers? Since their coupling, West has made a significant impact on the designers Kardashian wears, leaving us wondering if he had any input in the final choice.

InStyle's senior market editor/digital correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn combed through designer bridal collections (past and present—"maybe she'll opt for a throwback," Avidan-Cohn considers) and selected the gowns that she predicts Kardashian could wear down the aisle.

Avidan-Cohn's standout selections include the floral appliquéd Zuhair Murad couture gown (above, left) and an appliquéd Elie Saab (above, right). "We have spotted Kim wearing countless fitted long sleeve silhouettes in the past months, and they happen to be incredibly flattering on her," Avidan-Cohn says. "This Elie Saab Spring Couture collection would be an ultra feminine and demure choice."

Click through the gallery to see the rest of Avidan-Cohn's picks—you never know, you may see the dress here first!

