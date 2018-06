We Love Michelle Obama's Rainbow Wardrobe!

6 of 8 Polaris; Pete Souza/White House/Sipa; Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Blue



WHY IT WORKS FOR HER

At 45, Michelle Obama was the youngest First Lady to enter the White House since Jacqueline Kennedy, so it's only fitting that she would have a fresh take on a politician's go-to color. Her secret? Instead of choosing neutral shades of navy and slate, she selects pieces in eye-popping cobalt hues.