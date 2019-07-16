This Ultra-Comfortable Bra Sale Might Be the Best Prime Day Deal Around

Image zoom Instagram/WarnersBras

Naturally, Amazon’s biggest shopping event, Prime Day, is riddled with more sales than a regatta (is that a stretch?) but we think we may have just found one of the best deals anywhere on the site — and it’s for something we actually really, really want.

Right now through the end of the day tomorrow, Warner's Women's Lace Escape Underwire Bra is marked down up to 70 percent, depending on size and color. This comfortable bra regularly retails for $42, but for the next 27 hours or so, you can get it for as low as $12.

Those shopping for for Rosewater and Toasted Almond shades are lucky to get some of the the biggest discounts of the day, but even the slightly lesser discounted styles are still wildly good deals.

This isn’t just a great deal, it’s also a super high-quality design from Warner’s, a brand known for ultra-comfortable bras. Its wide straps and comfort band mean no digging or pinching, even for larger busts, and its lacy overlay makes it more interestnig than your average t-shirt bra.

Reviewers love this bra for being just as cute as it is great to wear. “This is a comfortable bra, and pretty, too,” writes one reviewer. “I wear a 38 or 40 D or DD, and I very rarely find a comfortable bra....yet I have to wear one every day. I'm getting more of these!”

Shop the comfortable bra that’s so on-sale, we frankly can’t quite believe it — 66 percent off! Starting at $12! — on Amazon.com.