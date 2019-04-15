Thousands of Women Swear By This Comfortable, Size Inclusive Underwear Line

Image zoom warnersbras/Instagram

Whether you like to purchase bras with a steeper price tag for their quality or you’re more of a three-for-$10 kind of gal because they’re all the same to you, you’ve probably been frustrated with your bras at some point. For something that’s made to be worn on such a delicate part of our bodies, a lot of bras feel aggressive: They strangle, poke, dig in, or just plain hurt.

That’s why tons of women have turned to Warner’s for their undergarments. The bra and underwear company designs with comfort in mind. Several of its products have thousands of reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about the quality, fit, and feel of its bras and underwear.

Its full-coverage This is Not a Bra (from $13; amazon.com) is one of Amazon’s top three best-selling bras, racking up over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews from shoppers. With 48 color options and sizes up to 42DDD, customers just can’t believe how comfy this bra is — and some are even claiming it is the best they’ve ever owned.

“If you’re reading a bra review you are probably prepared for TMI but I’m warning you anyway! So I’ve spent the last four years either pregnant or nursing. I need serious support and lift but I’m also at the point in my life where if it isn’t comfortable I’m not wearing it,” wrote one reviewer. “So after reading many reviews I settled on this bra. The price is super reasonable and so far I love the bra. It is soft, supportive and comfortable. The straps don’t fall and the band doesn’t ride up. The underwire is covered by extra fabric so there’s no digging. Style wise it is simple. It looks great under shirts and blends in well.”

Warner’s No Muffin Top panties are equally raved about — the number one best-seller in women’s plus-size underwear, they have over a 1,000 five-star reviews. The hipster-style lace underwear, which comes in a pack of three, are specially designed to not dig into your skin and give smooth coverage under clothes. Like the brand’s full-coverage bra, reviewers claim these panties are the best they’ve owned, especially mothers who love their tummy-friendly fit and customers with big butts and thighs.

“It's 2019 and I'm officially over wearing panties that are uncomfortable, or lose their stretch, slide off my ass, or just generally don't fit well. I went on Amazon looking for good solutions and landed here,” one shopper wrote. “Wearing a pair right now. Pleasantly surprised at how well they fit. No rolling or sliding down, and they're actually kinda sexy, which is nice!”

Plus, Warner’s has tons of equally comfortable bras and underwear to choose from, including silky high-waisted panties and wire-free lifting bras. Browse through its collection on Amazon here, and throw out those uncomfortable intimates you’ve been wearing for way too long.

