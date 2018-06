1 of 8 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (4)

WARM-WEATHER LEATHER

WHY WE LOVE IT

Now that designers are treating leather as if it were fabric—dyeing it in punchy colors, cutting it into feminine shapes, and draping it in novel ways—the supple skin has taken on a whole new versatility. Paper-thin hides, as well as hidden slits and clever perforations, keep you feeling (and looking) cool.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Choose an unexpected shape like high-waist pants, a trenchcoat, or shorts in a flirty hue, a nude, or a shiny metallic. Steer clear of anything with tough details like studs, laced-up sides, or grommets—this is a ladylike vibe. Pair it with delicate silk or lace, or even more leather, and opt for a super-sheer body shaper, such as Spanx’s Skinny Britches, to slip on underneath.



Photos: (left to right) Hermes, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Marni