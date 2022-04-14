This Department Store Is Low-Key One of the Best Places to Shop Affordable Spring Fashion
Warmer weather, longer days, sunnier skies: We're already starting to feel the full effects of spring. That's also the case with all of our favorite designers and online shops. As the last dregs of wool and dark, heavy material are taken off the shelves and replaced with bright, sunny colors and light-as-air fabrics, the new season is making itself known in the fashion world, too. That's certainly the case at Walmart, the low-key best place to shop for affordable spring tops.
Thanks to Walmart's Free Assembly line of sustainably-made, "quality-focused, fit obsessed" closet staples and standout pieces, it's easy to revamp your spring wardrobe for less. One of the brand's most popular tops for the season is the Ruffle Ottoman Top with Dolman Sleeves.
This top has, as the name implies, dolman sleeves with a drop shoulder that falls near the elbow where a voluminous ruffle finishes off each hem. The material has a jacquard pattern to it, meaning it's textured for added dimension and interest but still soft and comfortable to the touch. It's slightly oversized but has a defined waist and is slightly cropped for a tailored but trendy fit, making this top one that will carry you through a day at the office and to happy hour drinks with friends.
Check out all 14 of the best spring tops from Walmart's Free Assembly collection, below.
Best Spring Tops
- V-Neck Bodysuit with Long Sleeves, $18
- Mock Neck Sweater with Drop Shoulders, $26
- Short Sleeve Camp Shirt, $24
- Boxy Cardigan Sweater, $28
- Breton Stripe Long-Sleeved T-Shirt with Drop Shoulders, $14
- Modern Western Shirt, $24
- Ruffle Ottoman Top with Dolman Sleeves, $20
- Shirred Swing Top, $26
- Split Neck Top with Blouson Sleeves, $18
- Teddy Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $24
- Cropped Tank Top with Scoop Back, $10
- Classic Raglan Sweatshirt, $22
- Wrap Top, $24
- Ribbed Henley Top, $10 (Originally $14)
Another favorite on the list is the Ribbed Henley. This top has three buttons that start at the tip of the V-neck design. It comes in nine colors and sizes XS through XXXL, an inclusive variety built to suit nearly any shopper. It has a fitted look to it, but as one shopper noted, you can easily size up, especially if you'd like to layer the henley with a cami or tank. Shoppers described the top as "light and smooth" and said it's "high-quality" and retains its shape and soft texture after washing, too. Plus, several noted that they liked it so much they own it in multiple colors.
Shop these looks and dozens more from Walmart's Free Assembly collection while these spring-ready pieces are still in stock today.