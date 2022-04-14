This Department Store Is Low-Key One of the Best Places to Shop Affordable Spring Fashion

Warmer weather, longer days, sunnier skies: We're already starting to feel the full effects of spring. That's also the case with all of our favorite designers and online shops. As the last dregs of wool and dark, heavy material are taken off the shelves and replaced with bright, sunny colors and light-as-air fabrics, the new season is making itself known in the fashion world, too. That's certainly the case at Walmart, the low-key best place to shop for affordable spring tops.