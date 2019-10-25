This Supportive, Half-Off Bra Might Be the Best Early Black Friday Deal Yet

Image zoom balibras/Instagram

When someone says Christmas came early, it’s an expression. But when someone says Black Friday came early, it’s a call to action. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

Walmart just shocked everyone by releasing a handful of Black Friday deals way ahead of schedule — a month early, in fact. There are so many incredible discounts, from top-rated comfy sneakers to the never-on-sale Dyson hair dryer, but the best deal of all might just be this super-supportive bralette that’s going viral on Walmart.

The Bali Comfort Revolution Smart Sizes Bralette has over 1,300 near-perfect ratings, and reviewers can’t get over how comfortable it is. A forgiving four-way stretch, plus foam cups and two-ply sides, makes this bralette extremely supportive, and it’ll still feel good after a full day’s wear.

Bali’s proprietary Smart Sizing matches 27 conventional cup and band combinations to just six size choices (S through 3XL), so there’s less fussing over things like sister sizes and variations by brand. What’s more, this bralette is entirely wire-free, yet magically just as supportive as underwire versions — even reviewers who’ve worn underwire bras for over 30 years are making the switch.

If you want to experience first-hand what reviewers are calling “the most comfortable bra [they’ve] ever worn,” there’s no better time than now. While the bralette usually retails for $44, you can currently get it for just $19.

These early Black Friday deals are just as flash-in-the-pan as those during the main event, meaning they may not last long at all. Whether the bra sells out completely, or the clock runs out on this offer, know that your time to save over half off on the viral Bali bra is limited.

Shop the ultra-comfy, supportive bralette for over 50 percent off, thanks to this early Black Friday deal at Walmart.com.

