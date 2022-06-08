The Underground British Brand Supermodels and Celebs Don't Want You to Know About Is on Sale at Nordstrom

This time last year, all the best celebrity and supermodel outfits began to move in step, almost imperceptibly. And as with many quirks and developments in public-figure style, we can track that shift back to an outfit worn by Bella Hadid. Her look — an impressive triple denim pile-up featuring a bevy of Y2K accessories — was grounded with a pair of Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers. Unbeknownst to us then, she had just calcified yet another celebrity obsession.