The Underground British Brand Supermodels and Celebs Don't Want You to Know About Is on Sale at Nordstrom
This time last year, all the best celebrity and supermodel outfits began to move in step, almost imperceptibly. And as with many quirks and developments in public-figure style, we can track that shift back to an outfit worn by Bella Hadid. Her look — an impressive triple denim pile-up featuring a bevy of Y2K accessories — was grounded with a pair of Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers. Unbeknownst to us then, she had just calcified yet another celebrity obsession.
Following Hadid's first Wales Bonner sighting came a wave of celebrities anchoring their casual outfits with the sneakers: Emma Roberts wore them with a quilted Rachel Antonoff jacket, Dakota Johnson paired hers with jeans and a Gucci bag, and Gigi Hadid said "eff it" and made a whole outfit of just the sneakers and a one-piece bathing suit. Bella and Dakota in particular made their affinity for the shoes known, regularly stepping out in various pairs on errand runs and premieres alike.
Grace Wales Bonner, the British designer behind the eponymous label, first collaborated with Adidas the fall of 2020. This would develop into a multi-season partnership that still competes with larger-than-life Adidas team-ups — like those just released with Gucci and Balenciaga.
Though Bonner, a Central Saint Martins grad and winner of the 2015 British Fashion Award for emerging menswear designer, was an instant editor- and fashion insider-favorite, her designs didn't reach celebrity (nor mass-market) appeal until her second drop with Adidas. It landed around the time of Hadid's denim ensemble, which featured a now impossible-to-find iteration of the collaborative Samba sneakers.
But while supermodels and movie stars are taken with Bonner's work alongside the sportswear giant (aided by the massive Samba renaissance underway), some of the world's best-known household names have shown their support of her brand independently, which leans more luxury. Meghan Markle famously wore a white Wales Bonner trench dress to debut newborn Archie, a considered nod to the bi-racial Londoner. Later, Rihanna would go on to wear a Wales Bonner T-shirt narrowly before her own pregnancy. Other supporters of the label have included Solange, Julia Fox, Telfar Clemens, Jaden Smith, Luka Sabbat, Suki Waterhouse, and Daisy Ridley.
This week, Wales Bonner released the fourth, highly anticipated installment of its partnership with Adidas, complete with two already-selling-out Country sneakers in tan and black. Those (which are unlikely to ever go on sale, considering their direct-to-StockX, hypebeast-attracting nature) plus the line's tracksuits, tees, and knee socks can be found on the Adidas website.
What shoppers may have overlooked, however, is that the most recent drop coincides with a major Nordstrom sale on the brand's core pieces, marked 40 percent off across the board. Nearly 20 pieces awash with Bonner's precise vision, expressing African and West Indian touch points through an urbanite United Kingdom lens, are for an unknown period of time currently available for well below their dollar value.
This is a rare opportunity to get ahold of pieces from a designer who'll inevitably be in charge of a major fashion house one day, based on her creative succinctity and current growth clip — of which vast celebrity support is just one indicator.
Whether you're looking to add a few sporty, supermodel-approved staples to your regular rotation or invest in exquisite pieces at a favorable rate, it's a great day to buy Wales Bonner.
Shop some of our favorites, below.
