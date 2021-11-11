The Designers and Stylists Who Defined Fashion in 2021

"When I started Chromat in 2010, it was difficult to find plus-size, disabled, and trans models — even models of color — at agencies, so it's great to see that diverse casting is the bare minimum at this point. Now the conversation has shifted to who is behind the camera and behind the scenes. It's imperative to include decision-makers [with different perspectives]." The brand continues to push the conversation forward with swimwear: "Bathing suits have been a huge focus for Chromat because of the power that a single garment has over how people feel about themselves. We want to turn something fraught with insecurity into a piece that celebrates all body types."