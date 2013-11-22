Exclusive! Get the Details on Christina Aguilera's Diverse 'Dos from This Week's The Voice

Trae Patton/NBC (2)
Jennifer Davis
Nov 22, 2013 @ 2:16 pm

Week three of The Voice ended on a high note for Christina Aguilera and her team of two, and the superstar’s looks reflected the quality of their diverse performances. On Monday night, Aguilera went for a schoolgirl look, complete with a fun custom-made braided hairpiece courtesy of her hairstylist, David Babaii. "Christina has been wanting to do a braid for awhile," he told InStyle.com exclusively, and Babaii thought this look was the perfect complement. To achieve the style, he parted her hair down the middle and blew out her strands so they were straight and sleek. He then secured the braid and fastened the rest of her hair into a chic low bun. "I didn’t want to do an elaborate bun," he explained. "I wanted it to be simple and classic, almost like a fanned bun."

The next night, Christina took the stage to perform, so her team decided to go for full-out glamour. "Anytime there’s a performance, I can go nuts and do whatever I want," Babaii told InStyle.com. And he certainly went all out. For the results show, he curled her hair into tight ringlets for a full-looking 'do, which complemented her glam outfit and intense smoky eye.  For more details on why he and Aguilera decided on this week’s styles, as well as the information on her outfits and makeup, check out the gallery! And be sure to catch Christina Aguilera  and her contestants battling it out against Team Blake, Adam, and Cee Lo Monday on The Voice at 8/7c on NBC.

1 of 7 Trae Patton/NBC

Week 3 - Live Show

Christina switched it up for week three and went with a schoolgirl-inspired look. "She wanted something both cute and sexy," her hairstylist David Babaii told InStyle.com. The duo decided to complement her Rag & Bone blouse and Dolce & Gabbana skirt with simple and sleek style, which they finished off with a custom-made braided hairpiece. For her makeup, Scott Barnes focused on her pout. "I wanted a deep burgundy to offset her outfit."

2 of 7 Trae Patton/NBC

Week 3 - The Results Show

For the results show, her team went for full on glamour as she was performing. Makeup artist Scott Barnes and hairstylist Scott Barnes worked together to create a "smokin' hot" look to coordinate with her sleek menswear-inspired ensemble, which consisted of a vintage Alexander McQueen jacket and Norma Kamali.

3 of 7 Trae Patton/NBC

Week 2 - Live Show

For the second week of the live shows, Christina Aguilera and her hairstylist David Babaii decided on a simple, striaght 'do. "This week was just about classic and clean," he told InStyle.com. "The black [Versace] dress she wore was structured so I wanted her hair to be structured, too." To achieve the look, he parted her hair, blew it out, and then straightened it using minimal products.

4 of 7 Trae Patton/NBC

Week 2 - Results Show

The next night, David Babaii styled her hair in the same straight look, but switched up the part to complement her Alexander Wang dress and Education for Young Machines letterman jacket. "Her look was kind of cool and young school girl, so I did the center part-it was clean and architecturally structured."

5 of 7 Trae Patton/NBC

Week 1 Live Show (Day 1)

After taking the stage to perform with Flo Rida in a retro look inspired by 'The Great Gatsby,' stylist Simone Harouche and Christina Aguilera wanted to continue the theme in a more subdued way. "We had to pick a look for the chair that would match her hair and makeup from the performance, so we thought that it was a natural transition look," Harouche said of the form-fitting, white Versace dress they chose.

6 of 7 Trae Patton/NBC

Week 1 Live Shows (Day 2)

The next night, Aguilera veered away from the sexy dress she wore for the first show, and went for a menswear-inspired ensemble. "Christina likes to change things up she doesn’t always want to wear dresses all the time," Harouche explained. With that in mind she dressed Christina in a Kenzo button-down, black suspenders and red patent Louboutins. "She likes playing with the masculine feminine silhouettes. It’s good to glam one day and then the next day do blouse and jeans and still be able to look stylish."

7 of 7 Trae Patton/NBC

Week 1 Results Show

For the results show, Aguilera paired a stand-out, embellished top by Isabel Marant with McGuire black denim jeans and her go-to footwear, Christian Louboutins. "The Isabel Marant blouse definitely had a vintage feel," Harouche told us. "It’s a different cut for Christina because it’s boxy and it has a higher neckline, but who can resist the beautiful crystal detailing?"

