Exclusive! Get the Details on Christina Aguilera's Diverse 'Dos from This Week's The Voice

Week three of The Voice ended on a high note for Christina Aguilera and her team of two, and the superstar’s looks reflected the quality of their diverse performances. On Monday night, Aguilera went for a schoolgirl look, complete with a fun custom-made braided hairpiece courtesy of her hairstylist, David Babaii. "Christina has been wanting to do a braid for awhile," he told InStyle.com exclusively, and Babaii thought this look was the perfect complement. To achieve the style, he parted her hair down the middle and blew out her strands so they were straight and sleek. He then secured the braid and fastened the rest of her hair into a chic low bun. "I didn’t want to do an elaborate bun," he explained. "I wanted it to be simple and classic, almost like a fanned bun."

The next night, Christina took the stage to perform, so her team decided to go for full-out glamour. "Anytime there’s a performance, I can go nuts and do whatever I want," Babaii told InStyle.com. And he certainly went all out. For the results show, he curled her hair into tight ringlets for a full-looking 'do, which complemented her glam outfit and intense smoky eye. For more details on why he and Aguilera decided on this week’s styles, as well as the information on her outfits and makeup, check out the gallery! And be sure to catch Christina Aguilera and her contestants battling it out against Team Blake, Adam, and Cee Lo Monday on The Voice at 8/7c on NBC.

