The Voice Season 4: Shakira's Fashion and Beauty Looks

For the results show, Shakira let her detailed Altuzarra jacket take center stage with a pulled back 'do in which Kimble curled the judge’s strands and raked them into a high ponytail. "A dab of wax and a little hairspray will help keep the top really smooth and knock out any flyaways and frizz,” says Kimble. “It was very simple and chic, I like to think of it as couture secretary style. The jacket had strong detailed neckline and we wanted to show that off so having hair down wouldn’t have done it justice.”