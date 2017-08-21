Virgil Abloh is one of the few designers in fashion today who could make fans flock to purchase a garbage bag. He's a DJ, friend and creative director to Kanye West, and founder of Off-White, the celebrity-approved streetwear label that's even given us several InStyle tees.

Now, Abloh is getting into the sneaker game. On Monday, Nike announced its new design project, "The Ten," with the designer himself. Basically, he hit the design studios and updated 10 classic Nike silhouettes, divided into two themes: "Revealing", a set designed to look "accessible," and "Ghosting," a set designed with translucent material.

The "Revealing" set includes the Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Max 90, Nike Air Presto, Nike Art VaporMax, and Nike Blazer Mid. The "Ghosting" set includes the Converse Chuck Taylor, Nike Zoom Fly SP, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, and Nike Air Max 97.

To him, the sneakers are super next-level. "It's nothing short of state-of-the-art design. These 10 shoes have broken barriers in performance and style," he said in a statement. "To me, they are on the same level as a sculpture of David or the Mona Lisa. You can debate it all you want, but they mean something. And that's what's important."

Abloh, who designed the entire collection in 10 months, turned to sneaker culture for inspiration. "My high school years were made up of playing soccer, skateboarding and biking year-round," he said. "What I've learned from playing sports and also being obsessed with design is that there is an inherent style and focus that exists amongst athletes and designers alike: What propels them to be the best comes from deep within."

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Off-White Jeans

So when can you get your hands on them? While you'll have to wait until November for the full collection, the Air Jordan I, Nike Blazer, Nike Air Presto, Nike Air Max 90, and Nike Air VaporMax will be pre-released at NikeLab stores in New York (Sept. 9-12), London (Sept. 18-22), Milan (Sept. 21-25), and Paris (Sept. 26-30) throughout September.

Scroll down to see the full collection.