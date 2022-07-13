Fashion 15 Viral Fashion and Beauty Products to Get on Sale in the Final Hours of Prime Day, Starting at $4 Including supermodel-loved handbags, anti-aging sunscreen, and slide sandals for 60 percent off. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy/InStyle On any given day, Amazon's Internet Famous section is a great place to find the latest viral products for your closet, vanity, and home. But on Amazon Prime Day, you get the chance to shop those same customer-loved items for steep discounts — and we found the 15 best fashion and beauty deals to grab before the sale ends at 3 a.m. ET. You'll find Levi's straight-leg jeans for 40 percent off, a mesh corset that went viral on TikTok for just $26, and heeled sandals from The Drop for $40. Plus, score a 36-pack of Mighty Patch pimple patches for $10 and the Bondi Sands self-tanner — which has nearly 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings to boot — for 41 percent off. There are less than seven hours left of Prime Day 2022, so be sure to check out these viral fashion and beauty deals before time runs out. Shop Viral TikTok Fashion Deals on Prime Day: In the style section, you can save on popular clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi's, JW Pei, and The Drop. Dream Pairs Square-Toe Flat Slide Sandals, $13 (Originally $33) Kamissy Cropped Tank Top, $12 (Originally $15) Levi's Wedgie Straight-Leg Jeans, $48 (Originally $80) JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag, $56 (Originally $70) Ash's Choice Twisted Gold Hoop Earrings, $10 (Originally $13) CRZ Yoga Seamless Workout Tank, $16 (Originally $20) Floerns Tie-Front Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan, $19 (Originally $27) Modegal Strapless Mesh Corset, $26 (Originally $33) The Drop Amelie Strappy Square-Toe Heeled Sandal, $40 (Originally $50) The biggest discount on the list, the Dream Pairs Square-Toe Flat Slide Sandals are a whopping 60 percent off for a few more hours. Available in 10 colors and two band styles, the now-$13 slides are made from faux leather with padded foam soles. One shopper called them "comfortable, soft, and supportive," while a second person said they "look very high end." Courtesy Shop now: $13 (Originally $33); amazon.com Another can't-miss fashion deal, this cardigan sweater is going for 30 percent off. It comes in 13 colors, each made from ribbed acrylic with a tie in the front. You can wear it as a top on its own to show some skin, or throw it on over a tank top or a dress. It's such a versatile layering piece to have in your wardrobe, and the $19 price tag truly can't be beat. Courtesy Shop now: $19 (Originally $27); amazon.com Of course, supermodel-loved JW Pei bags are on sale for the end of Prime Day, including the Lily Shoulder Bag for $56. Available in purple, black, and white, the purse is made from vegan leather (which one shopper called "super supple") with gold hardware and a zipper closure on top. Wear it with everything from athleisure to jeans to dresses for an instantly elevated look. Courtesy Shop now: $56 (Originally $70); amazon.com Shop Viral TikTok Beauty Deals: Amazon's Internet Famous beauty deals certainly do not disappoint, with major discounts from brands like Mighty Patch, Paula's Choice, and Vegamour. Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara, $4 (Originally $6) Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches, $10 (Originally $13) Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam, $14 (Originally $24) Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $26 (Originally $32) Paula's Choice Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Matte Tinted Face Moisturizer, $28 (Originally $35) Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $46 (Originally $58) If you want the most bang for your buck, grab the Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara for $4. It's infused with castor oil to help lengthen and strengthen your lashes while adding color and volume. A reviewer confirmed it gives their lashes "a beautiful fullness without looking clumpy or stringy," and that's really all you could ask for in an affordable mascara. Courtesy Shop now: $4 (Originally $6); amazon.com In terms of skincare, it doesn't get better than this two-in-one tinted moisturizer and sunscreen from Paula's Choice for 20 percent off. The anti–aging formula contains antioxidants and SPF 30 to protect from environmental and sun damage, while willow bark extract soothes skin. And, according to one shopper, it "didn't cause a break out or clog pores." Courtesy Shop now: $28 (Originally $35); amazon.com For your hair collection, the Vegamour Gro Serum is on sale for $46, which is 20 percent off the original price. Some of the key ingredients in this hair-growth treatment are mung beans to strengthen strands, curcumin to reduce breakage, and benth plants to thicken roots. One user said it's "easy to apply, dries without being oily, and smells good," adding that they saw new growth within two months. Courtesy Shop now: $46 (Originally $58); amazon.com These 15 viral fashion and beauty products won't be on sale for much longer, so now's your chance to check out Amazon's Internet Famous section before Prime Day ends in just a few hours. Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals: Amazon Just Added More Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight — Up to 73% Off Amazon's Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That's "Super Comfortable and Flattering" Is Just $21 Today The Viral Hairspray Behind J.Lo's Glassy Locks Is Still 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer