TikTok Is Calling This $500 Jennifer Lopez-Approved Purse the ‘Bag of the Year’

TikTok doesn't just set trends — it predicts them. Its users have helped us see the value in affordable chunky loafers, weighted hula hoops, and yes, even those infamous butt-lifting leggings. The latest fashion discovery to sweep the app puts a fresh spin on an early-2000s classic.
The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag channels the baguette silhouette of Y2K fame with the addition of a fluffy, cloud-like texture. It could be the loungewear version of a purse, since just looking at it makes us want to cuddle up and take a nap. TikTok is just as enamored with it as we are: A viral video from user @dailyfashionfinds calls the pale pink Taffy model the "bag of the year," and it's raked in more than 470,00 views since mid-March.
The smooth leather handbag features a snap-button front flap and interior zipper pocket. At 10 inches long and 6 inches tall, it has more than enough space to hold a phone, wallet, and other essentials. It even comes with two detachable leather straps, so it can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.
Jennifer Lopez starred in the campaign for the Pillow Tabby back in February. The photos show her holding both the regular-sized bag and a larger-than-life iteration, which brings out the whimsy of its plush design. Her understated clothes draw even more attention to the headlining product.
Like Lopez, TikTok users seem to style the bag with low-key, streetwear-inspired outfits. User @tamaradicaprio paired the ivory Pillow Tabby with a simple brown T-shirt and jeans, while @zuhairahzahir wore a head-to-toe pink look to match the Taffy color.
The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag is sold out in two of four colors, but it's still available in Ivory and Taffy. If you're not ready to shell out $500 for a purse, consider the brand's original Tabby Shoulder Bag, which is on sale for almost $200 less, or the $195 Swinger Bag, a petite zip-up that has a similar bubble-like effect. Keep scrolling to shop other similar, more affordable options.
