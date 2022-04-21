I Bought This Flattering Swimsuit When Nobody Knew About It — Now It's Climbing Up Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart

When I bought the Viottiset swimsuit, it only had about 200 five-star ratings and was available in maybe six colors. Now, its five-star ratings have skyrocketed to more than 2,200, and there are 34 colors available, as well as a new one-shoulder style. Since last year it's also climbed the site's best-selling women's one-piece swimsuits chart, where it now sits in the sixth spot. I mean, I'm basically expecting it to go viral on TikTok soon.