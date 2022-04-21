I Bought This Flattering Swimsuit When Nobody Knew About It — Now It's Climbing Up Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart
Last year, I made it my goal to find the perfect black one-piece swimsuit. Even though I purchased a few options, I knew I'd be returning them once I tried on this $33 option from Amazon. The Viottiset Ruched High Cut Swimsuit was love at first slip-on — and now it seems like other people have caught on to just how good it is.
When I bought the Viottiset swimsuit, it only had about 200 five-star ratings and was available in maybe six colors. Now, its five-star ratings have skyrocketed to more than 2,200, and there are 34 colors available, as well as a new one-shoulder style. Since last year it's also climbed the site's best-selling women's one-piece swimsuits chart, where it now sits in the sixth spot. I mean, I'm basically expecting it to go viral on TikTok soon.
If you're wondering what the hype is all about, it's all thanks to the suit's flattering high cut and adjustable drawstrings. The cheeky cut on the Viottiset suit is exactly what you'd want it to be — it's super comfortable and sexy without being bothersome or too revealing. While a lot of other high-cut swimsuits end up being a literal pain in the behind, this one won't ride up your derrière or cut off your groin circulation (IYKYK).
Now, the drawstrings are the real draw (badum tish). You can adjust how much ruching you want on either side of the suit, which helps accentuate your figure. It's definitely made me feel more confident since it makes my midsection look a bit more firm and highlights my waist.
Shoppers have called the Viottiset one-piece "straight up magic," and raved that it "exceeded their expectations." One customer wrote: "I've never had a suit that [made me say], 'Damn girl,' to myself, but this one here? Yessss!"
Make sure to grab your Viottiset Ruched High Cut Swimsuit before everybody else flocks to it this summer.