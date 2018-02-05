12 Vintage Inspired Bags (That Don't Smell Like Mothballs)

Courtesy (4)
Elana Zajdman
Feb 05, 2018

We love vintage shopping. But finding the perfect fit, the item that's not damaged, or the one thing in the store that doesn't smell like your freshman dorm room? That can be a challenge. Thankfully, we see that designers are consistently inspired by ready-to-wear and accessories from the past, especially when it comes to handbags. Here, our favorite vintage-inspired bags. Because we don't want to always have to rummage through piles either.

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Velvet Crystal Clutch Bag

This beaded velvet bag is the perfect mix of throwback and modern. The material and metal clip closure remind us of backs from the '20s, but the chain straps make it feel updated and modern.

Mango $40 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Tassel Trimmed Satin Pouch

This old-school looking pouch gets an update with the brightest of reds.

Attico $222 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Mirrored Mosaic Clutch

Deco anyone? This mirrored mosaic hard case clutch is perfect with an all-black outfit.

Vince Camuto $198 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Small Satin Tote

No one does vintage quite like the Olsen's.

The Row $990 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Black Box Bag

Leather box bags are a street style star staple. And we have found one that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

The Daily Edited $280 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Silk Jacquard Shopper Tote

Hayward's signature tote gets a chic vintage twist with it's jacquard print.

Hayward $790 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy 

Square Compact

You may not be able to carry much with this clutch, but you will definitely be the chicest in the room.
Hunting Season $1,295 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Two Toned Leather Shoulder Bag

The brown and tan leather combined with the gold hardware make this scream vintage. The bag, called the "Phoebe" is inspired by spiral notebooks (another thing that's sort of vintage).
Danse Lente $455 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Velvet Bag with Embellished Tassel

This tassel embellishment is a piece of jewelry on it's own.

Lanvin $1,250 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Red Top Handle Bag

We love the belt detailing and flap closure on this delightful, red BOYY bag.

BOYY $1,185 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Black Feather Bag

Feathers. Beads. This hand-embroidered bag is made in India and is as cool with a black tie gown as it is with jeans and a tee.

Sachin & Babi $495 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Black Raffia Crossbody Bag

Jane Birkin wore raffia with faux fur, so why can't we wear raffia with faux fur?
Zara $46 SHOP NOW

