Vintage-Inspired

InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:13 pm
Bracelet
pinterest
Bracelet
Gold-plated bracelet, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $115; 212-944-6480.
Brian Henn
Bag
pinterest
Bag
Alligator bag, Brooks Brothers, $5,500; brooksbrothers.com.
Brian Henn
Heels
pinterest
Heels
Printed silk heels, J. Crew, $228; jcrew.com.
Brian Henn
Gloves
pinterest
Gloves
Wool-cashmere gloves, Nicole Miller, $45; nicolemiller.com for stores.
Brian Henn
Bag
pinterest
Bag
Bag of lambskin and patent leather, Longchamp, $1,300; 212-343-7444.
Brian Henn
Cap
pinterest
Cap
Wool cap, Ann Taylor Loft, $29; anntaylorloft.com.
Brian Henn
Necklace
pinterest
Necklace
Necklace of mother-of-pearl and cotton, Renata Mann, $170; 617-262-3348.
Brian Henn
Boots
pinterest
Boots
Patent-leather ankle boots, Vicini by Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $627; 212-650-0455.
Brian Henn
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Brian Henn

Bracelet

Gold-plated bracelet, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $115; 212-944-6480.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Brian Henn

Bag

Alligator bag, Brooks Brothers, $5,500; brooksbrothers.com.
3 of 8 Brian Henn

Heels

Printed silk heels, J. Crew, $228; jcrew.com.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Brian Henn

Gloves

Wool-cashmere gloves, Nicole Miller, $45; nicolemiller.com for stores.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Brian Henn

Bag

Bag of lambskin and patent leather, Longchamp, $1,300; 212-343-7444.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Brian Henn

Cap

Wool cap, Ann Taylor Loft, $29; anntaylorloft.com.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Brian Henn

Necklace

Necklace of mother-of-pearl and cotton, Renata Mann, $170; 617-262-3348.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Brian Henn

Boots

Patent-leather ankle boots, Vicini by Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $627; 212-650-0455.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!