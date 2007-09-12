whitelogo
Vintage-Inspired
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:13 pm
Bracelet
Gold-plated bracelet, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $115; 212-944-6480.
Brian Henn
Bag
Alligator bag, Brooks Brothers, $5,500;
brooksbrothers.com
.
Brian Henn
Heels
Printed silk heels, J. Crew, $228;
jcrew.com
.
Brian Henn
Gloves
Wool-cashmere gloves, Nicole Miller, $45;
nicolemiller.com
for stores.
Brian Henn
Bag
Bag of lambskin and patent leather, Longchamp, $1,300; 212-343-7444.
Brian Henn
Cap
Wool cap, Ann Taylor Loft, $29;
anntaylorloft.com
.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Necklace of mother-of-pearl and cotton, Renata Mann, $170; 617-262-3348.
Brian Henn
Boots
Patent-leather ankle boots, Vicini by Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $627; 212-650-0455.
Brian Henn
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
