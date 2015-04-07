Vintage

Apr 07, 2015 @ 9:55 am
Well Priced
vintagevixen.com
More focused on having fun with fashion (read: reasonably priced styles) than on high-end labels, this cheeky site offers up a style-oriented search in clever categories (are you more goth or Grace Kelly?) that make it amusingly easy to pinpoint your choices.

At left: Roger van S leather bag, $350; at vintagevixen.com.
Fun Retro Pieces
rustyzipper.com
This collection runs the gamut from funny (bowling shirts) to froufrou (prom dresses with flared tulle skirts). Best yet? Almost all the pieces in this vast selection cost under $40.

At left: Chia leather jacket, $52; at rustyzipper.com.
decadestwo.com
A Taste of Hollywood Glam
decadestwo.com
The Melrose Avenue Decades boutique has long been the go-to spot for a vintage fix. Its site includes a gallery of Oscar-worthy gowns as well as more contemporary glam items in the Decadestwo consignment section.

shopnastygal.com
Mostly '80s
shopnastygal.com
Focusing on '80s style, this online destination takes an innovative approach: Alongside clothing truly from that memorable decade (calling Kamali!), they offer a great new grouping inspired by the era.

shop.cmadeleines.com
Rare Designer Finds
cmadeleines.com
From Nolan Miller to Norman Norell, here's where you can go to find rare pieces and authentic couture from the high-fashion names of decades past. And be sure to visit the Attic, a section of retro dresses, suits, accessories, and wool jackets with no labels but still plenty of style.

At left: Neiman Marcus studded messenger bag, $150; at cmadeleines.com.
