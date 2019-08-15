The Most Popular Swimsuit Trend of the Summer Is Quite the Throwback

Image zoom kyliejenner/Instagram

Sometimes, we search for stuff that stars are wearing only to be pleasantly surprised: it actually ends up being quite affordable, so we don't mind snagging it for ourselves. Other times, we search for something like Kylie Jenner's bikinis and are totally disappointed. The beauty mogul has been wearing a whole lot of vintage Chanel as of late, and a quick search for similar items lead us down a path of many dollar signs.

While these swimsuits aren't cheap — they can run anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars — Jenner isn't the only one who is on board with a throwback look. She likely got the idea from her sister Kim Kardashian, who has worn her own '90s (and very revealing) Chanel set, or Bella Hadid, who styled her one-piece like a bodysuit. Going with something old school is a great way to ensure no one else with show up wearing the same look, and it also adds something special to your summer style.

Kylie scored her latest suits from What Goes Around Comes Around, but it's possible to find more vintage Chanel swimwear on Etsy, Vestiaire Collective, and 1stDibs.

Image zoom kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off the Chanel logo in a sexy Instagram shot.

Image zoom kyliejenner/Instagram

She recently wore another bikini from the fashion house that's older than she is.

Image zoom kimkardashian/Instagram

Remember when Kim Kardashian snapped this pic of her teeny tiny '90s swimsuit?

Image zoom mileycyrus/Twitter

Miley Cyrus has also shown off her Chanel bikini on social media.

Image zoom mileycyrus/Twitter

This girl loves bringing back the classics!

Image zoom Gotham

Bella Hadid didn't wear her Chanel one-piece to the beach. Rather, she paired it with jeans and turned it into a bodysuit.