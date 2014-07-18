Sun's Out, Guns Out! See Birthday Boy Vin Diesel's Best Bro Tank Moments

Getty Images
Grace Gavilanes
Jul 18, 2014 @ 1:03 pm

It's a big day for Vin Diesel! The action star and his muscles turn 47 today. While he's best known for his starring roles in the Fast & Furious and The Chronicles of Riddick film franchises, Diesel has also made a name for himself in the social media realm. He easily became one of our favorite Facebook stars after posting a video of himself lip-synching along to Katy Perry's "Dark Horse." We can't get enough!

The New York native, though humble when it comes to interviews, isn't afraid to show off his toned physique in a variety of bro tanks—and we're not complaining. Click through our gallery to see our picks for Vin Diesel's best bro tank moments captured from the street to the big screen.

1 of 12 Universal Studios

2015

Vin Diesel preps for Furious 7 press while decked out in a simple white tank and aviator sunglasses.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Facebook.com/VinDiesel

2014

A peek into his fitness regime proves the action star's affinity for muscle bearing tees.

3 of 12 Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

2013

Diesel's minimalist bro tank brings his biceps front and center in Fast & Furious 6.

Advertisement
4 of 12 John Parra/Getty Images

2009

For the 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Diesel opts for a white Nike top, complementing his relaxed daytime look with shades.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

2009

Never one to shy away from a close-up, the Fast & Furious star wears a distressed button-front to showcase his chiseled arms.

Advertisement
6 of 12 J. Shearer/WireImage

2004

The action star rocks his signature look at the beach.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Universal/courtesy Everett

2004

The spotlight is on Diesel and his muscular frame in The Chronicles of Riddick.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Mary Evans/INTERSCOPE COMMUNICATIONS/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

2004

Not even those goggles can distract us from the New York native's brawny build.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Mary Evans/UNIVERSAL/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

2004

Even when the sun is down, Diesel still brings his guns out.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Junko Kimura/Getty Images

2002

While promoting his film xXx in Tokyo, Vin Diesel opts for a body-hugging black top.

Advertisement
11 of 12 New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

2001

Despite his penchant for choosing solid colors, the Knockaround Guys actor accessorizes his style staple with a necklace, watch, and rings.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

2000

Diesel pairs his gray bro tank with leather pants at the premiere of the Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!