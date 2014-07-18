Sun's Out, Guns Out! See Birthday Boy Vin Diesel's Best Bro Tank Moments

It's a big day for Vin Diesel! The action star and his muscles turn 47 today. While he's best known for his starring roles in the Fast & Furious and The Chronicles of Riddick film franchises, Diesel has also made a name for himself in the social media realm. He easily became one of our favorite Facebook stars after posting a video of himself lip-synching along to Katy Perry's "Dark Horse." We can't get enough!

The New York native, though humble when it comes to interviews, isn't afraid to show off his toned physique in a variety of bro tanks—and we're not complaining. Click through our gallery to see our picks for Vin Diesel's best bro tank moments captured from the street to the big screen.