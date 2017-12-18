When to Buy and When to Borrow, According to a Top Stylist

“Borrowing clothing and accessories is the perfect opportunity to really experiment with your style and bring some necessary sustainability into fashion. It’s the time to act as you normally would not. A sparkly shoe, a crazy expensive clutch, a bold color or a super sexy gown ... These are the items for me to borrow,” Sofia Karvela tells InStyle.com.

Sofia Karvela is a superstar stylist (no, that’s not her official title) who has worked with some of our favorite brands including Acne and Morgan Lane, and she's the Fashion Director of VillageLuxe, a site that I personally love to use to experiment with styles I am not yet sure I want to invest in financially.

Here’s how it works:

First, you browse a very chicly curated selection of designer clothes. Then, you request a rental. And GUESS WHAT ELSE? You can receive it on the same damn day. What a dream. Sounds too easy? It is.

Here, we ask Karvela to let us in on a few do’s and don’t’s of borrowing clothing and accessories on the Internet. Trust us, it’s a lot less creepy than it sounds.

Want to use VillageLuxe? Here's a VIP Discount Code JUST FOR YOU: InStyle