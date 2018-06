What do you get when you fuse 47 models with 25 makeup artists, 25 hairstylists, nine manicurists, and countless photographers, all in one room? Organized chaos—the most beautiful chaos possible. Backstage at the Earl's Court Exhibition center in London, models waited patiently all morning while the pros worked their magic transforming them into jaw-dropping sex bombs for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (as if they weren't gorgeous enough already, but we digress).

RELATED: All the Must-See Moments from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Despite all the pre-show jitters and mad rushing to get everything done for show time, it's no secret that there was a hell of a lot of fun happening backstage as well. From endless group model selfies to cheeky banter between the Angels, the entertainment factor was at an all-time high. What was it really like backstage before the show? InStyle gives you a VIP pass with our backstage gallery. Check out our gallery now!

Then, watch the 2014 Victoria’s Secret fashion show Dec. 9, at 10 p.m. ET. on CBS.

PHOTOS: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show