Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2013 Highlights: See the Photos!

It was a sea of shimmering sequins, Swarovski crystals and glittering snowflakes Wednesday night at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City, where the 18th annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place. From feathered corsets to custom painted wings, there was no shortage of glitz and glam at this year’s show. Featuring performances by Taylor Swift, Neon Jungle and Fall Out Boy, the evening kicked off with a “British Invasion,” theme followed by five additional themes ("Birds of Paradise," "Parisian Nights," "Shipwrecked," "Snow Angels" and "PINK Network") and featured Angels Candice Swanepoel (who rocked the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra and Belt adorned with over 4,200 precious gems); recently engaged Behati Prinsloo (fiance Adam Levine cheered her on from the front row!); Alessandra Ambrosio and Karlie Kloss, who rocked a Swarovski crystal-embellished bodysuit. Click through to see the highlights from the show, and tune in on December 10 to see the full one-hour special, airing on CBS.

MORE• Go Behind-the-Scenes At VS’s Recent Shoot

• Found It! Behati Prinsloo’s Red Lipstick

• Get the Look: The Victoria’s Secret Angel Shimmery Eye