Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2013 Highlights: See the Photos!

It was a sea of shimmering sequins, Swarovski crystals and glittering snowflakes Wednesday night at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City, where the 18th annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place. From feathered corsets to custom painted wings, there was no shortage of glitz and glam at this year’s show. Featuring performances by Taylor Swift, Neon Jungle and Fall Out Boy, the evening kicked off with a “British Invasion,” theme followed by five additional themes ("Birds of Paradise," "Parisian Nights," "Shipwrecked," "Snow Angels" and "PINK Network") and featured Angels Candice Swanepoel (who rocked the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra and Belt adorned with over 4,200 precious gems); recently engaged Behati Prinsloo (fiance Adam Levine cheered her on from the front row!); Alessandra Ambrosio and Karlie Kloss, who rocked a Swarovski crystal-embellished bodysuit. Click through to see the highlights from the show, and tune in on December 10 to see the full one-hour special, airing on CBS.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel wowed the crowd in the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra and Belt by Mouawad, featuring over 4,200 precious gems, including rubies, diamonds, and yellow sapphires all handset in 18-karat gold.
Cara Delevingne

Cara showed off her sporty side in a silk playsuit.
Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy took to the stage for the opening act.
Hilary Rhoda

A feathered bolero and wings was a show stopper for the "Birds of Paradise" theme.
Maria Borges

Vibrantly colored wings were the main attraction in Maria's "Birds of Paradise" feather corset.
Taylor Swift

The performer made her debut wearing a glittering Union Jack-inspired number, complete with a mini top hat.
Sui He

After showing off her glossy waves backstage, the beauty took to the catwalk in a whimsical white feathered corset.
Doutzen Kroes

After taking over InStyle’s Instagram for the day, Doutzen Kroes stayed warm on the catwalk in a feather parka.
Karlie Kloss

During the “Snow Angels” theme, Kloss walked the runway in a Swarovski-encrusted bodysuit.
Taylor Swift

Later on in the show, Swift donned a sparkly silver mini-dress while performing her hit "I Knew You Were Trouble."
Snow Angel: Lindsay Ellingson

Lindsay Ellingson showed off her 3D corset, bustle, arm and headpiece--the first of its kind to be featured in a Victoria’s Secret show—during the “Snow Angel” theme.
Behati Prinsloo

Prinsloo paraded down the runway in ethereal feathered wings and a Swarovski crystal-studded bolero jacket, while fiancé Adam Levine cheered from the front row.
Lily Aldridge

Aldridge channels her punk side in a custom painted leather jacket with tartan bra and skirt.
Adriana Lima

Lima showed off her wingspan with red feathers, red leather and long gloves.
Alessandra Ambrosio

"Parisian Nights" was showcased with dramatic black feathered wings and an aqua matching bra and panty set on Ambrosio.

