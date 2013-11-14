Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2013: Get All the Backstage Beauty Details!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 13, 2013 @ 11:33 pm

It's that time of the year again -- the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is took place at the Lexington Armory in New York City Wednesday night! Before the models hit the runway, InStyle.com went backstage to find out what goes into making a VS Angel. We spoke to makeup artist Dick Page and hairstylist Orlando Pita, who gave us all the details on this year's looks -- along with tips on how you can recreate it on yourself. "I kept the makeup really light and transparent this year, because it would be weird if the makeup was super crazy-glamorous, and then they have underwear on," Page told InStyle.com. "Besides, they're all very pretty young women, so they don't need much more makeup. That's the simplest thing you can do." Take an exclusive trip backstage in our gallery to see how everything came together, then catch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on CBS, airing December 10 at 10 p.m. EST.

1 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

THE VIEW FROM BACKSTAGE

What does it take to make an Angel? A team of 26 makeup artists, 22 hairstylists, and 8 manicurists worked their magic to create this year's gorgeous look.
2 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

KARLIE'S CUSTOM ROBE

Each of the models, including Karlie Kloss (pictured here), relaxed backstage in custom robes as they had their hair and makeup done.
3 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

DOUBLE VISION

In addition to the glowing makeup by Dick Page, Kloss showed off her talent ID, which showcased a shot of herself alongside her official VS photo. "The makeup this year is very light and transparent," Page told us. "It's really makeup every woman can wear."
4 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

THE EYES HAVE IT

"On the eye, I line the upper and lower lashes with a brown pencil, and blend it with a little brush," said Page, who used the Victoria's Secret liner in Dark Chocolate in conjunction with the Eye Shadow Quad in Eye Contact ($12 and 20; victoriassecret.com). "It's almost like there's a wedge of brown on her eye."
5 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

CAREFUL BLENDING

The secret to getting this look right? Blend, blend, blend! Page concentrated the darker colors on the outer edges of each model's eye for definition, and diffused the bold impact with lighter hues. "The main thing to do is to keep it simple-there are no hard edges or hard lines," he said.
6 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

MAKE ME OVER

Custom makeup bags for this year's show also adorned each beauty station, and fun fact: 120 applications of VS Volume Lift Mascara and 80 sweeps of Shine Drama Lip Gloss ($12 and $15; victoriassecret.com) total were used on all 40 of the models.
7 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

GORGEOUS GLOSSY WAVES

The voluminous bombshell waves showcased on the runway have quickly become the Victoria's Secret trademark, and lead hairstylist Orlando Pita refined the look for this year's show, opting for a sleek, shiny finish. "We're going to separate the curls before showtime to make them look more natural," he told us. "Nothing that looks dry-we want it to look expensive and shiny." Mission accomplished!
8 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

GET THE LOOK

The adorable Jessica Hart flashed a smile as the finishing touches were applied to her strands. Pita began by blow-drying the hair with the Body Hold and Volumizing Mousse ($14; victoriassecret.com), and after a spritz of the Finishing Spray ($14; victoriassecret.com), he curled sections with the GHD Tri-Zone Styler ($299; ghdhair.com in December) to add movement. For extra body, additional areas were wrapped around a velcro roller and hit with a blast of the GHD Air Hair Dryer ($225; ghdhair.com) as extensions were put in place. "It's lightweight and cuts our drying time in half, which we always need backstage," he said.
9 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

STRIKE A POSE!

The ever-amazing Cara DeLevingne tossed up deuces while having her hair done. "Creating the look at home is a little difficult because the curling iron is a professional-grade tool-and it's almost like asking 'How can I make a Victoria's Secret bra at home?'" Pita said with a laugh. "The same effect can be done by using a hair straightener, and pull a section through like you're curling a ribbon."
10 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

TRICKS OF THE TRADE

An arsenal of makeup brushes were never too far from reach to give each girl a flawless, airbrushed finish. "We started with a touch of rosy lipstick placed on the top of the nose and the cheeks to recreate the flush you get when you come back from the beach," said Page. "There's a bit of a sunkissed feeling. Then, I apply a little base to harmonize the color with the skin tone, but not much."
11 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

THE CLASSIC VICTORIA'S SECRET 'DO

"The look is big, tousled, shiny waves," Pita told us. "It's keeping in line with who the VS woman is, but adding in slight changes from the style from the last few seasons."
12 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

THE FINISHED LOOK

The gorgeous Sui He showed off her glossy waves and flawless makeup backstage. "When you've got a room full of very pretty girls, don't let the makeup get in the way," Page said. "They don't need much more."
13 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

NAILING IT

In lieu of busy nail art, model's digits were adorned in a simple neutral tone by Essie.
14 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

PRESSING ISSUES

The hairstyling squad was equipped with a total of 25 GHD Diamond Gold Professional flat irons ($235; ghdhair.com) to get each model's hair in angelic form before hitting the runway.
15 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

ALL SET!

What did Behati Prinsloo think of the final look? Thumbs up all around!
16 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

SELFIE-ASSURED

In between hair and makeup touch-ups, Karlie Kloss stayed on top of her social media game.
17 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

AN ANGEL GETS HER WINGS

Two Angels took a break before donning their wings-28 sets total were created for the 67 runway looks.
18 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

ALL SMILES

Alessandra Ambrosio smiled as she gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight, excited to take on the 100 feet of glitter-coated runway.
19 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

THE $10 MILLION BRA

This year, Candice Swanepoel was chosen to wear the $10 million Fantasy Bra, which was designed by Mouawad. Over 4,200 gemstones, including rubies, yellow sapphires, and diamonds were hand-set in the 18-karat gold frame, with a massive 52-karat pear-shaped ruby placed in the center.
20 of 20 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

GET GLOWING

To give the models that ethereal glow Victoria's Secret does so well, makeup artists spritzed each girl with the Instant Bronzing Tinted Body Spray ($15; victoriassecret.com), then highlighted individual areas with equal parts Instant Bronzing Shimmer Powder ($24; victoriassecret.com) and the Baked Mineral Bronzing Powder ($16; victoriassecret.com).

