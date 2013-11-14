Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2013: Get All the Backstage Beauty Details!

It's that time of the year again -- the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is took place at the Lexington Armory in New York City Wednesday night! Before the models hit the runway, InStyle.com went backstage to find out what goes into making a VS Angel. We spoke to makeup artist Dick Page and hairstylist Orlando Pita, who gave us all the details on this year's looks -- along with tips on how you can recreate it on yourself. "I kept the makeup really light and transparent this year, because it would be weird if the makeup was super crazy-glamorous, and then they have underwear on," Page told InStyle.com. "Besides, they're all very pretty young women, so they don't need much more makeup. That's the simplest thing you can do." Take an exclusive trip backstage in our gallery to see how everything came together, then catch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on CBS, airing December 10 at 10 p.m. EST.

MORE:

