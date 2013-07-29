Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos: Victoria’s Secret Photo Shoot

Victoria's Secret will launch its new Body by Victoria collection of comfy bras, demi bras and push-ups in stores tomorrow. Before the lineup hits the racks across America, we got an exclusive first look when we joined VS models Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Erin Heatherton at Stage 12 in Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard as they filmed promos for the line. "It's like a girl-next-door look," said Prinsloo, pre-engagement to Adam Levine. "That's what we want people to see -- it's relatable, comfortable, beautiful underwear." Click the gallery to go behind-the-scenes at the BBV shoot through the lens of InStyle.com photographer Alex Reside, and shop the collection in stores and on victoriassecret.com, available July 30th.

BONUS: See the photos come to life in a video from shoot. Scroll down to watch!

Behati Prinsloo and Karlie Kloss

Kloss was happy to catch up with her three pals at the shoot for the new Body by Victoria collection. "We're with friends today," she said. "It's not just another day at the office. Each one of us are so uniquely different. That's the interesting thing that's not that obvious."

The Storyboards

More than two dozen people were on set to craft the clip. This is part of the process: A storyboard showing the play-by-play of the commercial.

Behati Prinsloo Relaxing

The model, who just got engaged to Maroon 5 crooner Adam Levine, relaxed between takes. "This is so laid-back and easy," she told InStyle.com.

Who Wears What

The looks were all planned before the models arrived on set. Here, a preview of each look that was picked for each model.

The Collection

"All of the bras and clothing and intimates really make you feel confident," Karlie Kloss said of the new collection. "You feel supported, you feel sexy and beautiful."

Behati Prinsloo Primps

The model laughed as she had her makeup applied by makeup pro Glenn Marziali. "What is super important for me is that the skin looks good," said Marziali. "Once the skin looks good, everything else is secondary."

The Makeup Palette

The makeup artists used a variety of products for the shoot. To create the perfect eye, Marziali used Nars and Chanel shadows and palettes.

Erin Heatherton's Fawn Eye

"We wanted to do a smokey eye, but to a lot of people, smokey means black and dark," said Marziali. "We did more of what I like to call a fawn eye, which is brown and contoured."

More Makeup!

Dior, Chanel, Nars, and Victoria's Secret products filled the hair and makeup area.

Candice Swanepoel Preps

For Candice Swanepoel, the key to being in front of a bunch of people in your underwear is experience. "You can't really prepare yourself, and we've gotten used to it over the years," she told us. "The first time we all did it, it was very strange. But it's our job, so we're comfortable with it. We work out. We take care of our bodies."

Fancy Footwear

While the foursome went barefoot for the spot, they had a backup option at the ready: A selection of silver Christian Louboutin pumps.

Erin Heatherton on Set

Between each take, hair and makeup artists beelined for the stage to make sure each strand was in place.

Surrounded by Angels

Televisions were set up around the studio so you could see what was going on with the Body by Victoria shoot, no matter where you turned. The collection will be in stores and on victoriassecret.com on July 30th.

