Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos: Victoria’s Secret Photo Shoot

Victoria's Secret will launch its new Body by Victoria collection of comfy bras, demi bras and push-ups in stores tomorrow. Before the lineup hits the racks across America, we got an exclusive first look when we joined VS models Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Erin Heatherton at Stage 12 in Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard as they filmed promos for the line. "It's like a girl-next-door look," said Prinsloo, pre-engagement to Adam Levine. "That's what we want people to see -- it's relatable, comfortable, beautiful underwear." Click the gallery to go behind-the-scenes at the BBV shoot through the lens of InStyle.com photographer Alex Reside, and shop the collection in stores and on victoriassecret.com, available July 30th.

BONUS: See the photos come to life in a video from shoot. Scroll down to watch!

