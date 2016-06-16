Victoria Justice on Her Favorite Denim Trend (and the One She Won't Try)

After growing up in front of the cameras (with a recurring role on Zoey 101 at the age of 12 and her own show Victorious at 17), it's safe to say that Victoria Justice was exposed to fashion at a young age. Now, she's a front-row regular during New York Fashion Week and she slays every red carpet she graces. So who better than Justice to celebrate a store opening for one of Europe's most popular fast-fashion retailer? Primark recently unveiled its third location stateside, setting up shop in Danbury, Conn., and Justice brought her star power, along with an enthusiasm for all things Primark.

"It's a one-stop shop—you can get an entire outfit under $40," she says. "Now that summer is here, you can find really cute crop tops, high-waist shorts, and distressed jeans."

As it turns out, everything she rattled off was a list of pieces that comprise her personal off-duty uniform. "I love high-waist skinny jeans, especially with crop tops, because it makes them more tasteful—you're not showing off as much skin," she reveals. "And I love everything distressed."

But the one denim trend she doesn't see herself embracing?

"Cropped kick flare jeans," she reveals. "They remind me of elementary school jeans being too short and my wanting them to be longer. I don't know if I can get behind that."

Totally justified.