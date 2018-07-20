Get a First Look at Victoria Beckham's Reebok Collab 

She’s done Estée Lauder and Target, and now the Spice Girl turned high fashion mogul that is Victoria Beckham is doing Reebok. We’ve been hearing about the collaboration since November of last year when VB took to Instagram to share news of the project:

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women, and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades,” she said in a statement.

And while we’ve seen hints of sportswear in Beckham’s collections (great tees, sweatshirt-inspired sweaters), never before has she ventured this far into athleticism. The very inspiration from the collection comes from the sportswear giant’s archives—specifically '90s basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal.

“When I think of Reebok, I think of the '90s and basketball, and therefore, of course, I think of Shaq,” Beckham says. “For me this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq’s shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives.”

The result? Minimalist, understated silhouettes that we’ve come to know and love from Beckham’s ready-to-wear line paired with the nostalgia-inducing ‘dunkman’ logo T-shirts ($140), socks ($50), and hoodies ($200) for both men and women.

“The unisex approach and the nods to streetwear that are present in this capsule are important elements that I will take through to the full collection I am currently working on.”

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is available for pre-sale on July 26 at Reebok.com/us/Victoria_Beckham and VictoriaBeckham.com. A limited sunset orange colorway will be available exclusively on VictoriaBeckham.com