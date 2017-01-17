Victoria Beckham's Newest Role? Fashion Judge

If the 2016/17 International Woolmark Prize global finalists were anxious before, then their stress levels must be through the roof now, because the Woolmark Company just released the menswear and womenswear judging panel, and it's really good. Like, intimidatingly good.

One distinguishable name? Victoria Beckham, who's slated to judge womenswear, along with Lanvin's creative director Bouchra Jarrar, Woolmark Company's managing director Stuart McCullough, and a whole slew of buyers and editors at prestigious titles. For menswear, the judges include Leilah Weinraub, CEO of Hood by Air; Shayne Oliver, creative director of Hood by Air; Nelson Mui, men's fashion director of Hudson's Bay Company; and Rami Atallah, co-founder and CEO of Ssense.

"As the world's best emerging design talent continue to demonstrate what an essential fibre Merino wool is to the luxury fashion world, so do the illustrious judges who champion our premium fibre and throw their support behind the coveted awards," McCullough says in a release. "Each year we have garnered support from the world's best fashion designers, finest editors and retail buyers to ensure the future of fashion remains innovative and dynamic."

For a quick refresher, the 2016/17 Woolmark International Prize global finalists for womenswear are: TOTON (Asia), macgraw (Australia and New Zealand), Faustine Steinmetz (British Isles), Tim Labenda (Europe), Nachiket Barve (India, Pakistan, and the Middle East), and Gabriela Hearst (USA). And while the winners for the coveted $76,000-value prize won't be announced until Jan. 23 in Paris, there are stills from a new film Unravelled, shot by director Isaac Lock and photographer Rankin, created to celebrate this year's award, featuring designs by the finalists. Scroll through to see a look from each womenswear finalist.