The Vest Your Mom Loved in the ‘90s Is Totally Back

Image zoom Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The movie Mean Girls taught us a variety of things, such as: the word "fetch" is never going to happen, on Wednesdays we wear pink, and rocking sweatpants on a Monday (like Regina) or a vest...any day (sorry, Karen) will essentially get you banned from The Plastics' table. However, 15 years later, what was out of style in 2004 is currently trending. Joggers and Juicy Couture tracksuits are regularly worn by celebrities and the fashion crowd, and now, vests are making a comeback, too (and we don't just mean in Aladdin).

via GIPHY

Of course, we aren't talking just any ol' vest. According to stars like Miley Cyrus and Shailene Woodley, embroidered options — similar to ones that were big in the '90s — are what's happening. This is something that will likely garner the same support as a pair of Birkenstocks; people will either be really on board with the trend and stock up, or they will reject it and bash it any chance they get.

As for us? We're pretty much pro-vest, especially during the summer months, when we're all about light layers and statement-making accessories. A simple sundress will fully transform with this fun addition, and pairing a vest with denim shorts will give your look a trendy, Western twist.

We could probably talk about our love for vests all day long, but we'd much rather show you instead. Ahead, see how stars are styling their vests before you add one to your closet.

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

See what we mean about spicing up a simple design? Shailene Woodley used a longer vest to make her shirt dress a bit more interesting, then completed the look with a pair of black boots.

Image zoom Ricky Vigil Moran/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus gave us vintage vibes when she styled her cropped vest with a white tee and baggy pants. The singer also proved you can never wear too many accessories, layering a bunch of necklaces, bracelets, and rings before topping things off with a pair of large sunglasses.