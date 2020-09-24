Hollywood’s Most Popular Brands Just Got Marked Down at This Secret Sale
Sometimes, the outfits making waves in Hollywood seem a bit, well, unattainable. Stars love their designer duds, like that $4,000 coat that’s a staple in Katie Holmes’s fall wardrobe or Angelina Jolie’s $7,000 The Row gown. But then again, A-listers also love to keep it a bit more down to earth, whether that’s with $9 face masks or these under-$100 white sneakers that us regular folk can scoop up without thinking of the damage that’ll be done to our bank accounts.
That said, every now and then, great sales come around that make the dream of owning some of those pricer celeb-approved brands a reality. This time around, it’s Verishop’s Friends and Family sale, the latest under-the-radar shopping event to land on our computer screens that’s so good, we can’t help but share. It’s chock-full of Hollywood-loved labels that might land a teeny bit outside of your usual budget — just enough that you skip pressing “add to cart” on them — at 25 percent off the original price.
More than 8,000 items are included in Verishop’s Friends and Family sale, which, yes, is a lot. But the key things to consider when going through markdowns as extensive as these are a) which brands you’ve been eyeing for a while now, and b) which ones rarely get marked down. Labels like Staud, which practically every celebrity from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes to Reese Witherspoon owns, Nanushka (another Holmes favorite), and Cult Gaia, the quirky, artsy bag brand spotted on the arms of Beyoncé and Chrissy Teigen time and again, meet both criteria. As such, you should seriously consider adding pieces from these brands into your virtual shopping cart while they’re going for an additional 25 percent off.
Vince, another luxe label that’s earned stamps of approval from Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez, and Agolde denim, known for its ultra-flattering jeans supermodels love, are also marked down at Verishop’s massive fall sale. So yes, there are some pretty damn good brands included in the internet’s latest (secret — shh) shopping extravaganza.
The sale goes until September 30 and all you have to do to score these great deals is enter the code VERIFRIENDS at checkout. Two things worth noting is that the 25 percent off deal is only good on full price items and you’ll have to spend a minimum of $100 to be eligible for the discounts. Easy, though, right?
Below, shop the best clothing, shoe, and bag deals that are too good to sleep on. Scoop them up and then tell your friends about Verishop’s Friends and Family sale.
Best Clothing Deals
- Vince Square Neck Tank Slip Dress, $244 (Originally $325)
- Stand Studio Janet Faux Fur Crop Jacket, $270 (Originally $360)
- Nanushka Mona Belted Midi Dress, $402 (Originally $536)
- Agolde Toni Mid Rise Straight Leg Ankle Jeans, $119 (Originally $158)
- Most of All Sadie Organza Button-Up Top, $51 (Originally $68)
- Andersson Bell Daphne Wrapping Blouse, $194 (Originally $258)
Best Shoe Deals
- Maryam Nassir Zadeh Agnes Ankle Boot, $443 (Originally $590)
- Madewell Clair Lace-Up Boot, $164 (Originally $218)
- Cult Gaia Cassie Sandal, $299 (Originally $398)
- Kim Matin Ankle Boot, $270 (Originally $360)
- Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneaker, $74 (Originally $98)
Best Bag Deals
- Cult Gaia Astraea Mini Top Handle Bag, $224 (Originally $298)
- Staud Mini Shirley Leather Bag, $188 (Originally $250)
- Madewell The Medium Transport Tote, $119 (Originally $158)
- DeMellier Mini Florence Clutch, $341 (Originally $455)
- Athletic Propulsion Labs Women's TechLoom Pro Sneaker, $105 (Originally $140)